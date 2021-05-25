New policy restricts movement of patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital

The policy went into effect May 20, , by order of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. BHDDH, as the agency is known, runs Eleanor Slater. Heren said she was working to gather more information about the policy. Patients had already filed complaints over what Heren described as a “lockdown.”

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a violation of their rights,” Kathleen Heren, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, said Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is now mandating that patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital be accompanied by an escort if they leave their nursing units, a move that has rankled patients and their advocates.

Eleanor Slater Hospital has units in Burrillville, where people with medical issues are treated, and in Cranston, which treats people with psychiatric disorders. Some patients in Burrillville, called the Zambarano unit, have long-term injuries from car crashes or overdoses. Others are sent to a unit in Cranston by order of a criminal court.

Unions, patients’ families, and their advocates are concerned about the state’s plans to reshape the hospital system, which is beset by financial problems. Governor Dan McKee recently shelved plans, for now, to build a new skilled nursing facility in Burrillville. Those plans were developed by consultants under his predecessor, former governor (and current US Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo. Critics called it a “shadow closure” of Zambarano, something the state has denied.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Globe, the chief nursing officer told the management team and nurse managers that all patients leaving their nursing units had to be accompanied, one-on-one, by a staff members, who had to document the patient’s name, the staff member’s name, the reason for leaving, and the time of departure.

If a patient is going to a courtyard to participate in activities, for example, they “will always be escorted by a staff member to and from the nursing unit.”

BHDDH did not respond to questions sent on Monday or Tuesday about the policy shift or why it was put into place.

According to a person familiar with the activities of patients at the Zambarano unit, many people there are able to live more independently. They could go to physical therapy, or recreational opportunities, to the auditorium for musical performances, or go outside for fresh air.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.