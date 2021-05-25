N.H. woman, charged with setting fire to Webster home, injuring her two children, court documents say

Mary Elizabeth Corliss, of Webster, N.H., is charged with arson, two counts of reckless conduct, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. At her May 11 arraignment, Corliss was released on personal recognizance. Conditions of Corliss’s release included orders to stay away from her two children, aged four and nine, and not travel out of state.

A 38-year-old New Hampshire woman who, along with her two children, was rescued from a blaze in her home in February , allegedly started the fire and tried to barricade herself and her children in the home, officials said in court documents.

Advertisement

Corliss allegedly initially told investigators the fire began when the family’s dog knocked over a candle and she tried to smother it with a blanket, but conceded that drinking turpentine, which she believed would ward off COVID-19, could have made her “believe things that aren’t real,” according to an affidavit filed in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege Corliss started the fire at her parents’ home at 252 Deer Meadow Road in Webster on Feb. 24, which left her and her four-year-old son with serious injuries that required hospitalization, the affidavit stated. Corliss’s nine-year-old daughter was also in the home when she allegedly set the blaze. Corliss’s daughter was taken to Shriner’s Hospital with minor injuries.

According to the affidavit, Corliss’s daughter told emergency medical technicians that “when the bad guys broke in, my mom set the fire to protect us” and later told a doctor at the hospital that “bad men broke into the house and the men cut the electricity. Mom had to light the fire to protect us from the men coming upstairs.”

A passerby noticed smoke coming from a second-story window of the Deer Meadow Road home around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and as she approached the home saw Corliss at the window with her arms on the window sill, the affidavit stated.

Advertisement

The town’s fire chief, Emmett Bean, responded to the fire and entered the home through the kitchen door, where he found two dogs but no signs of fire on the first floor.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to rescue Corliss and her two children from inside the home and knock the fire down, the affidavit said. They determined the fire had started at the doorway to the bedroom. Firefighters and responding officers found Corliss combative and “acting in a manner that made them think she was in a mental health crisis,” the affidavit said.

After being removed from the fire, Corliss was carried to an ambulance by a police lieutenant and allegedly hit him in the face with her bloody hand. She then told the lieutenant that he was now infected, the affidavit stated.

An investigation revealed that “someone caused the fire to occur in the house in the area of the doorway to ... [the] bedroom,” and that “the flame from a lighter or candle is the likely source of heat that caused ignition of a common combustible fuel in the presence of oxygen,” according to the affidavit.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.