One killed in fiery early morning crash in Bourne

One person was killed after their car slammed into a tree and caught fire in Bourne early Tuesday, police said.

Bourne police received a call reporting a vehicle on fire in front of 330 Old Plymouth Rd. at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, the department wrote in a Facebook post. First responders arrived at the scene and found the vehicle with “severe” damage to its front end “fully engulfed” in flames up against a tree.

The vehicle’s lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver has yet to be identified, but the vehicle, a gray 2008 Hyundai Elantra, was confirmed to belong to a Sagamore Beach resident.