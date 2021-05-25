One killed in fiery early morning crash in Bourne

One person was killed after their car slammed into a tree and caught fire in Bourne early Tuesday, police said.
Bourne police received a call reporting a vehicle on fire in front of 330 Old Plymouth Rd. at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, the department wrote in a Facebook post. First responders arrived at the scene and found the vehicle with “severe” damage to its front end “fully engulfed” in flames up against a tree.
The vehicle’s lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver has yet to be identified, but the vehicle, a gray 2008 Hyundai Elantra, was confirmed to belong to a Sagamore Beach resident.
The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Ocean Pines Drive and Old Plymouth Road, police said.
State Police are investigating the crash, the cause of which has yet to be determined, police said.
