People in Boston area rally for justice, police reform on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Addressing the gathering on the church’s front lawn, Karen Groce-Horan recalled when 3,000 people filled Blue Hills Parkway a year earlier to protest the killing of Floyd, a Black man, by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who was convicted last month of murder.

More than 200 people marched about one mile from Parkway Methodist Church in Milton to Walker Playground in Mattapan.

Crowds gathered at Franklin Park in Dorchester and marched from a Milton church to a playground in Mattapan Tuesday evening to honor George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked a global movement for police reform and social justice.

Advertisement

“In the spirit of George Floyd, let us focus on social justice, let us focus on activism and registering to vote,” said Groce-Horan, the founder of Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice.

Video of Floyd’s death, captured by a bystander, showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he struggled to breathe and called out for his mother. Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree murder and other charges and is due to be sentenced next month.

The march was attended by several local legislators, including Representative Brandy Fluker Oakley, a Democrat whose district includes Mattapan.

“We know that what happened to George Floyd is not new,” Fluker Oakley said. “And the truth of the matter is had it not been recorded, had there not been two other national murders of Black people at the hands of law enforcement, we wouldn’t be here today. We wouldn’t even know his name.”

Before the protesters stepped off, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Tom Getchell-Lacey, said a prayer for unity.

“Let’s go forth and march together in unity to show the world we’re not going to put up with disunity,” he said.

Advertisement

Protesters carried signs that read “Racial Justice = Housing Justice” in English and Spanish and “Black Lives Matter.” Other signs were plastered with the names and ages of Black Americans killed by police.

After the remarks, protesters kneeled in a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the length of time Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.

At Franklin Park, a couple hundred people gathered at the entrance to the zoo and listened as activists called for the authorities to reopen the cases of people who were killed by law enforcement in Boston.

“It is our job to fight, make no mistake about it,” Tahia Sykes, an organizer with Mass Action Against Police Brutality, said to cheers. “You should be waking up [and thinking], ‘I have an idea, I have a way to fight this.’ And I want other people to fight. I don’t care if you’re white, Black, or green. You need to be in this fight because this is about humanity.”

The rally drew attention to the deaths of Terrence Coleman, Burrell Ramsey White, Usaamah Rahim, Ross Batista, and Juston Root. Some of their family members spoke.

Hope Coleman, whose son Terrence was killed by police in 2016 during a mental health emergency, fought back tears as she recalled standing by her son and being knocked down as two police officers entered their home.

“And all I heard was two shots,” she said. “And I’m screaming, ‘Why did you shoot my son?’ I didn’t hear him holler, like George hollered for his mom. My son couldn’t holler. And I stayed with him, because I knew my son was gone.”

Advertisement

Rahimah Rahim, Usaamah Rahim’s mother, expressed frustration over the lack of a trial in her son’s case and called for an independent review of his death and those of Coleman, White, and Root.

“The evidence we have is enough to convict them of killing our children,” she said.

The rally was followed by a march that snaked around the park and north to Jackson Square. Activists waved Black Lives Matter flags and held signs, some calling to “Stop Killer Cops” and others that read “Solidarity” and “Justice For All.”

Brock Satter, an organizer with Mass Action Against Police Brutality who led the rally, said it is important to continue making the voices of these families heard.

“They’re still out here demanding justice,” he said. “This is much bigger than George Floyd. This is much bigger than the Minneapolis police. This is a pandemic of racism and police brutality across the county, and it has to be addressed.”