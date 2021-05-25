Plymouth eyes more police at White Horse Beach after weekend fight

“I met with the police chief today,” she said during the virtual meeting. “I know they’ve had internal discussions about what they’re going to do for staffing.”

At Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Melissa Arrighi said has already met with the police chief ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Along with increased law enforcement, the town is also eyeing a crack down on illegal parking and drinking, she said.

After a boxing fight drew a rowdy crowd at White Horse Beach in Plymouth over the weekend, leading to complaints from local residents, town officials are eyeing an increased police presence at the popular beach.

Advertisement

Board Member Betty Cavacco said she wants to move forward with special legislation that would allow for car ticketing prices to be significantly increased to deter illegal parking from people outside of Plymouth.

“Without enforcement, we’re never going to stop the behavior,” she said.

She also said she would support Arrighi asking the financial committee for emergency funding.

Board member Harry Helm said he was “sad for Plymouth” following Sunday’s fight.

“I’m hard pressed, if asked, to recommend that anyone—family, single, whoever—would come to White Horse Beach on the weekend,” he said.

Residents also said enforcement is needed to prevent illegal and dangerous behavior at the beach.

“Ongoing enforcement is the key to sending a clear message that the town is serious in creating a safe visit to the beach,” one resident Kevin Doyle said during the meeting.

They also raised concerns about underage drinking, marijuana use at the beach, and illegal parking.

“The underage drinking is out of control,” said resident Pam Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund said she is concerned about people leaving the beach intoxicated and suggested setting up checkpoints in the area.

“Those kids are driving out of here smashed,” she said.

Advertisement

She said she hopes the fight was an isolated incident responsible for much of the chaos, and that other weekends will be more calm.

“I’m praying that that boxing match alone will account for half of the extra chaos that we had this weekend,” she said.

Cavacco said she could hear the chaos of the fight while she was sitting outside.

“I was horrified when I heard what was going on down there,” she said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.