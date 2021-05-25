Salem wants public’s help in designing memorial to 19th-century abolitionist

Salem is conducting a community survey to seek resident input into the design of a memorial at a city park named after 19th-century abolitionist Charlotte Forten.

In announcing the survey (bit.ly/CharlotteForten), the city said the memorial will be “a permanent piece of public art intended to provide the community with a sense of belonging and connectedness to the space while also sharing information about who Charlotte Forten was and how we can continue her living legacy.”

The Charlotte Forten Park at 289 Derby St. opened in 2018. Forten was Salem State University’s first Black graduate and the first Black woman educator in the Salem public schools. In addition to an abolitionist, she was an educator, writer, poet, translator, and women’s rights activist.