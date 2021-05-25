Second arrest made in connection with Fall River double-homicide

A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of a teenager and young man in Fall River on May 18, authorities said.

Dana Mazyck, 21, was apprehended in Fall River by State Police and Fall River police detectives and charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement.

He appeared in Fall River District Court and was ordered to be held in jail pending the results of a dangerousness hearing that is scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the statement.