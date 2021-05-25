Second arrest made in connection with Fall River double-homicide

A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of a teenager and young man in Fall River on May 18, authorities said.
Dana Mazyck, 21, was apprehended in Fall River by State Police and Fall River police detectives and charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement.
He appeared in Fall River District Court and was ordered to be held in jail pending the results of a dangerousness hearing that is scheduled for next Wednesday, according to the statement.
It was the second arrest made in the ongoing investigation into the murders of Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, and Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, both of Fall River, who were fatally shot near Griffin Park last Tuesday. A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was also seriously injured in the incident, authorities said.
The first arrest was made Friday when police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fall River at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington on charges of carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm.
“Today’s arrest is the second one made in connection to the ongoing investigation into the incident that claimed the life of two individuals and seriously injured a third,” the statement said. “Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no further information can be disseminated at this time.”
