Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial to reopen Friday in Boston Common

The unveiling also coincides with the 158th anniversary of the events depicted in the memorial, when Colonel Robert Gould Shaw led the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, one of the first Union regiments of Black soldiers to see major combat in the Civil War, down Beacon Street as they departed the city.

The fencing and protective covering around the monument will be removed for the first time since it returned to Boston Common in March , allowing people to view the iconic sculpture in time for Memorial Day, the Friends of the Public Garden wrote on their website. The memorial was erected in 1897.

The renovation of the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial will be unveiled to the public on Friday, officials said.

Restoration work on the $3 million project began last May, and the memorial was removed from its Boston Common home and taken to a studio in Woburn for restoration. The bronze relief returned to its post across from the State House, at the corner of Beacon Street and Park Street, on March 3.

While the memorial was being restored, the Friends of the Public Garden erected fencing around it, which depicted the story of the 54th regiment.

The genesis of the restoration dates back to 2015, when stone conservators working on the memorial discovered its brick core had been deteriorated by water penetration and as a result, it was vulnerable to “seismic events,” the Friends of the Public Garden said.

The 54th Regiment went on to lead an assault on Fort Wagner in South Carolina during the Civil War, where many members of the unit, including Shaw, were killed. Roughly 40 percent of the 600-man regiment were killed, wounded, or missing in that unsuccessful frontal attack on the fort, a vital defense for Charleston Harbor.

The sculpture was crafted by Augustus Saint-Gaudens and took 14 years to complete.

Boston, MA - 3/3/2021: The Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial is hoisted in the air and returned to its place in the Boston Common across from the State House in Boston, MA on March 03, 2021. The $3 million restoration of the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial is nearing its final stages. The bronze relief has been at a Woburn studio for months and arrived at the Boston Common this week and was lowered into place this morning. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

