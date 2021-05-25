Shooting in Dorchester leaves one person dead

A shooting in Dorchester on Monday night has left one man dead, Boston police said.
The incident took place in the area of 917 Blue Hill Avenue around 8 p.m., police said.
After police located the victim, he was transported to an undisclosed hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
The man has not yet been identified by police, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
