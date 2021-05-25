Southwick store owners give discarded $1 million winning lottery scratch ticket back to Springfield woman

Fiega is a regular customer, and Aruna Shah put the ticket aside with other discarded tickets that could be entered into the lottery’s second chance drawing.

Maunish Shah, 54, the owner of Lucky Stop, a convenience store at 587 College Highway in Southwick, said Fiega gave the $30 scratch ticket back to his wife, Aruna,, 52, so they could either throw it away or enter it into the lottery’s second chance drawing.

When Lea Rose Fiega of Springfield looked at one of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” scratch tickets that she bought in March, she thought it was a loser.

“We sold ticket on March 17, and she gave it back, she thought it was a loser,” Maunish Shah said in a telephone interview.

Fast forward to March 26. It was a Friday night, and his son, Abhi Shah, realized the scratch ticket couldn’t be entered into the second chance drawing, because it wasn’t a losing ticket: Fiega had returned a ticket that had won a $1 million grand prize.

Abhi was ecstatic, he said.

“He was dancing in the store,” he said.

Abhi Shah, 30, of Southwick, said the ticket had sat in the store for over a week behind the register with a bunch of other discarded tickets that were underneath the counter.

When he realized the ticket was worth $1 million, he thought about what he could buy with that much money. A Tesla came to mind.

“I was a millionaire for a night,” Abhi said with a chuckle. “I talked to my grandmother and parents, and we decided to give the ticket back. Money is not everything in life.”

Abhi Shah said he knew where Fiega worked, so that Monday (March 29) he drove over there and paid her a visit.

“I went to her work and told her, do you mind stopping by the store for a second? And she said, am I [in] trouble?” he said. “I told her don’t worry, it’s going to change your life, just come to the store.”

When Fiega arrived at the store, they broke the news.

“She was like, ‘Are you guys joking with me? Please don’t joke with me,’” Abhi said. “And we said, this is your ticket. As soon as she saw the ticket, she freaked out. She started crying. She hugged my dad.”

For selling the winning scratch ticket, the Shah family’s store will receive a $10,000 bonus. And their integrity is intact.

For them, doing the right thing took precedence over cashing out the winning ticket.

“Honesty is the best policy,” he said. “That’s what matters.”





