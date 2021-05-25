State Auditor Suzanne Bump will not seek reelection next year, opening a statewide seat

“I am as dedicated to my office’s mission of transparency and accountability as I was in 2011, and I am enormously proud of the continuing financial and human impact we make through our work in the Auditor’s office. And yet, I will not seek re-election next year,” Bump said in a statement.

Bump’s decision did not come as a surprise to many in the state’s Democratic political circles, where potential candidates were already starting to surface for one of Massachusetts’ six constitutional offices.

State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump will not seek a fourth term in next year’s election, she said Tuesday, ending what would be a 12-year run as the first woman to hold the statewide office.

“I want to create the opportunity for another leader who shares my commitment to making government work better and building the public trust to pursue this mission. The public deserves to choose from a wide field, and this announcement will help make that possible.”

Politico first reported Bump’s plans.

First elected in 2010, Bump took over an office where some staff didn’t have college degrees or adequate training. In the decade since, it’s produced several high-profile audits that found dead people had received millions in welfare benefits and driver’s licenses, and that the state had lost track of 1,800 registered sex offenders.

In one of her most scathing reports, Bump charged in 2017 that the state’s Department of Children and Families had failed to report rapes, abuse, and other alleged crimes committed against children in its care, igniting a fiery public dispute with Governor Charlie Baker.

A former four-term state representative from Braintree, Bump served in former governor Deval Patrick’s cabinet as secretary of labor and workforce development before running to replace longtime auditor Joseph DeNucci.

Chris Dempsey — the director of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts and one of the former leaders of “No Boston Olympics,” which fought efforts to bring the 2024 Games here — said Tuesday he is considering seeking the seat. Dempsey, a Brookline Democrat, praised Bump, saying her leadership has been “nationally recognized for its professionalism and results.”

“My experience leading No Boston Olympics made it clear to me that Massachusetts needs more watchdogs protecting taxpayers and the public interest. This is the essential role of the Auditor’s Office, and I take this opportunity seriously,” he said in a statement.

Bump’s decision to forgo seeking another term makes her the first statewide official to disclose their plans for 2022.

Governor Charlie Baker has repeatedly said he has not made a decision on whether to seek an unprecedented third consecutive four-year term, while Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is widely seen as a potential gubernatorial candidate next year.

Should Baker not run for reelection, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, his two-time running mate, is also viewed as a likely candidate for the Republican nomination.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin, who with seven terms in office is the state’s currently longest-serving statewide official, and state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, in her second term, have not said whether they will seek another term.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.