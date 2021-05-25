Top House Democrat rebuffs call for Baker to testify before Legislature on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home tragedy

“We just finished an in-depth hearing,” House Speaker Ronald Mariano told the Globe on Tuesday, referring to a special legislative committee’s own investigation and report into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Western Massachusetts facility, where more than 76 veterans died last year. “I don’t think there’s any need for us to do another hearing, to go over and regurgitate the same facts. I think our report stands for itself.”

The Massachusetts House’s top Democrat on Tuesday rejected calls for Governor Charlie Baker to answer questions before lawmakers about his own responsibility for the crisis at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, saying he sees no need for more testimony on the scandal.

On Monday, several lawmakers said Baker should appear before the Legislature in light of a Boston Globe Spotlight Team report on Sunday that described the behind-the-scenes roles of the Republican governor and his Health and Human Services secretary, Marylou Sudders, in the crisis at the state-run facility.

The report revealed that former Soldiers’ Home superintendent Bennett Walsh was an unqualified, politically connected hire by Baker and that Sudders was directly involved in supervising Walsh and addressing serious management problems under his leadership that were evident long before the pandemic.

The story also detailed how an outside investigation by former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein — commissioned by Baker — contained errors and omissions, several of which deflected blame from Baker and Sudders and focused blame on others below them. Pearlstein has previously said he stands by his report.

The special joint committee, chaired by Representative Linda Campbell, a Methuen Democrat, and Senator Michael Rush, Democrat of West Roxbury, released a 181-page report on Monday after holding eight public hearings in which more than 30 people testified. Pearlstein and Sudders were among those who spoke to the committee, but Baker was not called to testify.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, said he believes the legislative committee’s own findings “are very similar to what was in the Pearlstein report and what was in [the Globe’s] story.”

However, unlike the Spotlight report, the legislative and Pearlstein reports did not explore the role that Baker had in appointing Walsh. Neither reviewed the management role played by Sudders. And the legislative report also did not criticize the thoroughness or accuracy of Pearlstein’s report.

Mariano said he could not say how he views Baker’s responsibility in the crisis.

“It’s hard for me to say. It depends on what reports you read. There are gradations of responsibility in each report,” he said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s really not my call.

“We did our due diligence, we had the Senate and the House spend an awful lot of time” investigating, he said. “None of the findings are radically different in any of the three reports. There’s different starting points and different ending points.”

Mariano’s comments could defuse the push for Baker to answer publicly to the findings. State Senator James Eldridge, an Acton Democrat and Senate chairman of the judiciary committee, said Baker “needs to take responsibility for the tragedy that happened at the Soldiers’ Home.” Senator Eric P. Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat, called it a “necessity to have him [Baker] come before us.”

Senate President Karen E. Spilka has not directly said whether she believes Baker should come before the Legislature.

Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office has brought criminal charges against Walsh and the home’s former medical director, Dr. David Clinton, said in a radio interview on Tuesday that Baker’s past comments appear to be “at odds” with the Globe’s report, which she called “disturbing.”

“I think people need to answer for that. Families who lost loved ones, as well as the public, deserve answers,” Healey said on Boston Public Radio, adding of Baker and Sudders: “I think they’re going to have to answer for that — about their involvement, about their decisions.”

Mariano, who served on Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee, said the Legislature intends to debate a bill that would restructure the management of the state’s two soldiers’ homes, though he said it was too early to provide details before

The special legislative’s committee’s report centers on 14 findings, with recommendations, to improve the home’s operations, including elevating the veterans secretary post to a Cabinet position that reports directly to the governor and having the home accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements and comply with those agencies’ standards.

The report also called for any new superintendent to be a licensed nursing home administrator and called out Sudders for failing to endorse that as a requirement.

“My commitment is to a bill that would have a direct impact on the governance” of the homes, Mariano said. “I think it might be time to take a fresh look in light of what happened there.”

Andrea Estes and Rebecca Ostriker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.