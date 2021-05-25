Two firefighters stuck while rescuing woman from mud at Dorchester beach

Crews rescued a woman from tar-like mud that pulled in two firefighters at a Dorchester beach Tuesday.
Photos show firefighters wading through the muddy water at Malibu Beach to reach the woman.
Using land and water approaches, they freed the woman and firefighters from the mud, the department said on Twitter.
The woman was treated by EMS, according to the department.
Our Tech Rescue companies were called to help a distressed woman stuck in the tarlike mud at Malibu Beach in Dorchester. Crews worked a land vs water approach & were able to finally get her free as well as 2 of our own. Great work to get her to EMS for treatment & Decon our crew. pic.twitter.com/uxdTrDCoU9— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 25, 2021
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.