Two firefighters stuck while rescuing woman from mud at Dorchester beach

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated May 25, 2021, 17 minutes ago

Crews rescued a woman from tar-like mud that pulled in two firefighters at a Dorchester beach Tuesday.

Photos show firefighters wading through the muddy water at Malibu Beach to reach the woman.

Using land and water approaches, they freed the woman and firefighters from the mud, the department said on Twitter.

The woman was treated by EMS, according to the department.


