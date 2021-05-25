Woman, 28, found dead in Framingham apartment, officials say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday morning, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.
At 8:37 a.m., a person who knew the victim called police to report that she was dead. Officers arrived at the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road to find the woman “with obvious trauma,” a statement from Ryan’s office said.
Investigators have not determined whether her death is an isolated incident, but they are investigating it as an apparent homicide, the statement said.
The state medical examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause and manner of death, the statement said.
Anyone who saw unusual activity by the apartment complex early Tuesday morning is asked to call police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
