Woman, 28, found dead in Framingham apartment, officials say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday morning, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

At 8:37 a.m., a person who knew the victim called police to report that she was dead. Officers arrived at the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road to find the woman “with obvious trauma,” a statement from Ryan’s office said.

Investigators have not determined whether her death is an isolated incident, but they are investigating it as an apparent homicide, the statement said.