Woman faces trial for racially abusing Black family at Narragansett restaurant

Adote Akpabie, 42, was visiting Narragansett from his home in East Providence with his wife and two daughters that day in mid-June. He’d gone inside the restaurant to ask for a table while his family looked at the menu outside. Inside the restaurant, Akpabie crossed paths with a white woman who was leaving the restaurant. Unprompted, she launched into a racist tirade, police said.

Christine Longo, 35, is accused of yelling at a man at the Coast Guard House: “A Black guy, look at this [expletive] Black guy, a Black guy, go back where you came from.”

PROVIDENCE — A white South Kingstown woman will face trial Wednesday on a charge that she racially abused a Black family at a restaurant in Narragansett last summer.

Advertisement

Akpabie told police that he couldn’t believe what was happening. Then, according to a police account of the incident, Longo went outside and started yelling at Akpabie’s wife and daughters: “You [expletive] Blacks don’t belong here.”

The Akpabie family stood there in disbelief with tears in their eyes as the woman and a man drove away — in a car whose license plate Akpabie’s daughter, Laudela, was able to get a picture of.

That’s how police say they were able to find Longo. Adote Akpabie called police as soon as they’d left, and was later able to identify Longo via a photo lineup, Narragansett police said in an incident report.

She is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and prosecutors are also pursuing a hate crimes sentencing enhancement.

Laudela, who is 17, told police that the incident during what was supposed to be a summer beach day was traumatizing and humiliating.

“This experience was life-changing; for the first time ever, we felt as if our skin color made us different from other people,” she said in her statement to police.

Advertisement

Longo has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Chad Bank, declined to comment.

According to court records, Longo’s defense team has argued that the speech at issue in this prosecution is protected by the First Amendment. But the speech authorities say she directed at their family constituted “fighting words” that don’t deserve First Amendment protection, prosecutors argued earlier this year.

The Akpabies are expected to testify Wednesday when the trial takes place before a judge in Washington County District Court.