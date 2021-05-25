Worcester man arrested for alleged machete attack

At approximately 11:23 p.m. Monday Worcester police officers were dispatched to 30 Chandler St. for a report of a fight and found the 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and slashes, according to a statement by the Worcester Police Department.

A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a man with a machete, police said.

Courtney Mallory, 30, of Worcester, was arrested at the scene and charged with armed assault to murder. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.





