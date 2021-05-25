4 people are killed in a shooting outside Columbus, Ohio

Three other bodies, of two men and a woman, were found inside an apartment, Floyd said.

The shooting happened in West Jefferson, Ohio, a village of some 4,000 people about 20 miles west of the state’s capital. Christopher Floyd, the chief of police in West Jefferson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the authorities found a dead male victim laying outside the entry door of a building on Jackson Street, near a cul-de-sac.

Four people were killed in a shooting on Monday outside Columbus, Ohio, the authorities said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police identified the victims as Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45; Shawn A. Wright, 45; Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30; and Leon Billy Daniels, 38.

A dispatcher at the West Jefferson Police Department referred questions to Floyd, who did not respond to an additional request for comment on Tuesday.

The police told the television station WSYX that they received a 911 call from a passerby around 5:30 p.m. on Monday and that investigators believed the victims were killed sometime after 1 p.m. that afternoon. Floyd told the news station that the passerby had called “about a possible gunshot victim.”

“Upon our arrival and search of the house, we found three victims inside the house, more outside,” he said. “They have not been identified at this point.”

Officials had no information about a possible suspect as of Tuesday afternoon, the police chief said in his statement.

Floyd said that the shooting took place on a dead-end street, and that the police were looking into whether the victims had been targeted, WSYX reported.

“We don’t know whether it’s a robbery, a target, we don’t know at this point,” Floyd told the station. “Something brought somebody to a dead-end street.”

The last homicide in West Jefferson occurred in 2012, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“Things like this just don’t happen in West Jefferson, or don’t happen in small towns,” Floyd told reporters on Monday evening, according to the newspaper.

Officers from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were helping to process the crime scene at the request of the local police, Steve Irwin, a spokesman for the state attorney general’s office, said in an email on Monday night.

Irwin said he could not provide additional details about the shooting because the West Jefferson Police Department was leading the investigation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.