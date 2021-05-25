Darnella Frazier, teenager who captured George’s Floyd murder, releases powerful statement a year later

On the day of Floyd’s murder last May, then 17-year-old Frazier had been walking to the Cup Foods convenience store in Minneapolis with her young cousin when they came upon his arrest at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

“A year ago, today I witnessed a murder,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain. I knew that he was another Black man in danger with no power.”

Darnella Frazier, the young woman who came across George Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis last May and took out her cellphone to record him gasping for air while a white police officer pressed his knee into the Black man’s neck, spoke out on the anniversary of his death.

For Frazier, the day started out like any other. But what she encountered and the steps she took — documenting Floyd struggling to breathe and crying out for help, and later uploading the brutal footage online — changed her forever, she said.

“It changed me. It changed how I viewed life,” Frazier wrote. “It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America.”

Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee for what authorities say was over 9 minutes. And it was Frazier’s quick thinking to record what she was witnessing that many have heralded as the action that solidified the prosecution’s case against the ex-cop.

After the video of Floyd’s death was widely circulated online, protesters worldwide took to the streets to call for action against police brutality and systemic racism — looking for justice many felt had long been denied when people of color have died at the hands of law enforcement.

But a year later, the now 18-year-old said the “weight and trauma” of what she saw remains as a heavy burden. Both Frazier and her cousin have had a part of their childhood stripped away from them, she wrote.

Following that day, Frazier recalled how her family had to leave their home because it was no longer safe, how she would wake up to reporters at her door looking for an interview, and how she was unable to sleep properly for weeks. Frazier said she used to shake so badly at night, her mother would have to rock her to sleep.

And every time she saw a police car from that moment on, she would burst into panic and anxiety attacks, “not knowing who to trust because a lot of people are evil with bad intentions.”

“It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be,” Frazier wrote.

When she delivered testimony at the trial at the end of March, Frazier became emotional, recounting the scene and the nights she spent awake blaming herself for not doing more.

“It’s been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life,” she said.

After the verdict was announced — Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in the death of Floyd — many took to social media to praise Frazier as a hero, crediting her for changing the outcome of the case.

She wrote in a post following the verdict being read that she had been “so anxious” beforehand, adding that “justice had been served.”

But Frazier rejected the label of “hero” on Tuesday, saying that she did not view herself as such. A year later, she is still trying to heal.

“I was just in the right place at the right time. Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day,” Frazier wrote. “Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd’s death, but to actually be her is a different story.”

Despite how traumatic the experience was for Frazier, she said that in the face of it all she was proud of herself, and acknowledged just how pivotal her video was.

“If it weren’t for my video, the world wouldn’t have known the truth. I own that,” she wrote. “My video didn’t save George Floyd, but it put his murderer away and off the streets.”

Frazier concluded her statement by writing that it is time for officers to “start getting held accountable” and that it should not take an experience like what happened to Floyd and others to make people understand that police brutality is not acceptable.

She said Floyd will always be in her heart.

“George Floyd, I can’t express enough how I wish things could have went different, but I want you to know you will always be in my heart,” Frazier wrote. “I’ll always remember this day because of you. May your soul rest in peace. May you rest in the most beautiful roses.”

Read the full statement:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.