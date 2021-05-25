Grief, laughter as Floyd family visits the White House

“It was a remembrance of what happened to my brother,” Philonise Floyd said of the meeting with Biden, calling the president “a genuine guy.”

The first anniversary of George Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment in Washington, a time to mark the passage of a policing law to make criminal justice more just. Instead, Floyd’s family met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday to commemorate their loss and continue to push for legislation.

WASHINGTON — They mourned together and laughed together in the Oval Office — and spoke of what President Biden called “the hard reality that racism has long torn us apart.”

Biden told them “he just wants the bill to be meaningful and that it holds George’s legacy intact,” said George Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams.

Biden took time during the meeting to play with George Floyd’s young daughter Gianna, who enjoyed some ice cream and Cheetos, the president said, after she told him she was hungry.

Later, she stood before the cameras outside the White House and softly called out, “say his name.” Family members chanted in return: “George Floyd.”

A sister, Bridgett Floyd, stayed away, aiming to come to Washington only when there is a bill to be signed into law.

“That’s when I will make my way to D.C.,” she said from Minnesota.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the day, Biden said he had spoken with congressional negotiators and “I’m hopeful that sometime after Memorial Day we’ll have an agreement.”

With the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act still pending, his family began the day meeting with legislators and headed back to Capitol Hill later from the White House.

They met Tuesday morning with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Karen Bass, Democrat of California, who ushered the bill through the House. The Floyds met late in the day with Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s lead negotiators on the bill.

“I was pleasantly surprised and encouraged by their thoughts,” Scott said of the family. “I wish I was negotiating with them,” he said, though he also repeated the line of the day that progress was being made.

Earlier at the Capitol alongside Pelosi and other lawmakers, Philonise Floyd declared of his brother: “Today is the day that he set the world in a rage.”

“We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America any more,” he said.

The Floyd family’s meetings with some of Washington’s most powerful officials produced plenty of comments about optimism and moving forward. Nonetheless, the lack of a final deal contrasted sharply with advocates’ high hopes just last month, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for Floyd’s killing and then Biden’s nationally televised speech to Congress calling for action by May 25 gave supporters a sense of momentum.

The current standoff underscores the political complexities of an issue that’s a top concern for many of both parties' voters — Democrats’ progressives and voters of color, and Republicans’ law-and-order conservatives.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after police officer Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him.

Though a legislative response has been elusive, negotiators have displayed a steady solidarity that’s unusual for such talks, never publicly sniping at each other.

It’s a high-profile legislative fight in which Biden has notably taken a back seat, preferring to leave the work of crafting a compromise to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, in contrast to his fevered advocacy, both public and private, for his infrastructure bill and COVID-19 relief package.

“We have been respecting the space needed for negotiators to have these discussions,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Bass, the top House Democratic bargainer, said talks would continue “until we get the job done.” Republican Scott said negotiations “have a long way to go still, but it’s starting to take form.”

The Democratic-controlled House approved a sweeping bill in March that would make it easier for individual police officers to be sued and charged with crimes. It would also ban chokeholds, limit no-knock warrants, and create a national database of officers with histories of complaints and disciplinary problems.

That bill has gone nowhere in the Senate, where the 50 Democrats will need support from at least 10 Republicans to overcome a bill-killing filibuster.

GOP lawmakers have preferred more modest changes.

The chief stumbling block has been “qualified immunity,” which generally shields individual officers from civil lawsuits. Democrats have wanted to eliminate that protection while Scott has proposed retaining immunity for officers but allowing lawsuits against police departments.

While progressives and many criminal justice reform advocates are insistent that the bill eliminate protections for individual officers, some Democrats, most notably House majority whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin of Illinois have said they could see a compromise on the issue. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said he wouldn’t support any bill that ended qualified immunity.

On Tuesday, as Floyd’s family was preparing to meet with Biden, the Senate voted to confirm Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for civil rights, the first Black woman to hold the position.