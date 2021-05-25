House GOP leader McCarthy calls Greene’s comparison of coronavirus masking policies to the Holocaust ‘appalling’

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene wrote. "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."

In a morning tweet, Greene linked to a news story about a Knoxville, Tenn., grocery store at which fully vaccinated employees will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge and be allowed to go maskless.

Greene's comments came in the wake of an uproar in recent days over her comparing the continuing coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. Capitol to what Jewish people suffered during the Holocaust.

In a statement, McCarthy said, "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling."

"Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language."

Greene has remained defiant, ignoring the earlier criticism from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who decried the comparison as "evil lunacy." Her tweet Tuesday prompted a fresh round of condemnation, including from Matt Brooks, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

"Please educate yourself so that you can realize how absolutely wrong and inappropriate it is to compare proof of vaccination with the 6million Jews who were exterminated by the Nazis," Brooks said in a tweet directed at Greene. "You're an embarrassment to yourself and the GOP."

Republican leaders have been reluctant to take action against Greene.

In a recent appearance on Real America's Voice network's "The Water Cooler with David Brody," a conservative show, Greene complained about the decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to keep a mask mandate on the House floor over concerns that many Republican lawmakers might not be vaccinated.

Cheney, R-Wyo., who was recently ousted from Republican leadership for her criticism of former president Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., another Trump critic, lambasted Greene.

In February, the House voted largely along party lines to remove Greene from her two committee assignments, a precedent-shattering move by Democrats to rebuke a Republican who has espoused extremist beliefs that she publicly renounced in part just hours before the vote.

As recently as last year, Greene had been an open adherent of the QAnon ideology, a sprawling and violent web of false claims that played a role in inspiring the Capitol attack. In addition, she had made comments on social media suggesting that some mass shootings were staged by supporters of gun control, that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by government forces and that a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire with a space beam.

Earlier this month, Greene aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely accused her of supporting “terrorists,” leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”