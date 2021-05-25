Justice Department appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson earlier this month ordered the Justice Department to release the March 2019 memo as part of a public records lawsuit from a Washington-based advocacy organization. She said the department, under Attorney General William Barr, had misrepresented the purpose of the document in arguing that it was legally entitled to withhold it from the group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a judge’s order directing it to release in its entirety a legal memo on whether President Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. But it also made public a brief portion of the document showing that senior Justice Department leaders concluded that the evidence could not support an obstruction prosecution.

In a motion filed late Monday, the deadline for deciding whether it would comply with the judge's decision or appeal it, the Justice Department said it continued to believe that the full document should be exempt from disclosure. The lawyers asked Jackson to put her order on hold while it appeals the ruling to a federal appeals court.

CREW president Noah Bookbinder said the group was “deeply disappointed” by the Justice Department’s decision and called the government’s position “legally and factually wrong.”

“The Department of Justice had an opportunity to come clean, turn over the memo, and close the book on the politicization and dishonesty of the past four years," Bookbinder said in a statement. “Last night it chose not to do so.”

At issue is a March 24, 2019, memo from the head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and another senior department official that was prepared for Barr to evaluate whether evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation could support an obstruction of justice prosecution of the president. Barr has said he looked to that opinion in concluding that Trump did not illegally obstruct the Russia probe.

The Justice Department turned over other documents to CREW as part of the group's lawsuit, but declined to give it the memo. Government lawyers said they were entitled under public records law to withhold the memo because it reflected internal deliberations among lawyers before any formal decision had been reached.

But Jackson said those arguments were disingenuous because the memo was prepared for Barr at the same time as a separate Justice Department letter informing Congress and the public that Barr and other senior department leaders had concluded that Trump had not obstructed justice.

She said the memo could therefore not have been “predecisional” in nature if the Justice Department had already decided that there would be no obstruction case.

In its motion Monday, Justice Department lawyers said the government never meant to mislead the court but acknowledged that some of its language could have been clearer.

The department said the decision before the attorney general was not whether to prosecute Trump since the indictment of a sitting president is precluded by longstanding Justice Department policy. Rather, the question that the memo set out to address was whether the facts gathered by Mueller could merit a criminal case.

That question, the government says, was a genuine decision that had to be made.

“The Attorney General’s determination on that point — and on what, if anything, to say to the public about that question — undoubtedly qualifies as a decision, even if it could not have resulted in an actual prosecution of the sitting President,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.

Associated Press

Senators at work on infrastructure compromise

WASHINGTON — A small bipartisan group of senators is privately sketching out the contours of a new infrastructure package — and fresh ways to pay for it — that the lawmakers hope to sell to colleagues after negotiations between Republican senators and the White House stalled in recent days.

The nascent plan is being drafted by more than a half-dozen lawmakers, including Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia. On Tuesday, Romney said the group, which is divided equally between Democrats and Republicans, has come to a “pretty close consensus” on key elements of a blueprint that focuses largely on traditional infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, trains, and broadband Internet.

“We’re not very far from the Biden proposal on areas where we both think it’s appropriate for an infrastructure bill,” Romney told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The still forming compromise is expected to jettison some of President Biden’s proposals that have struggled to attract Republican support, including his plan to couple infrastructure investments with new federal aid targeting elder care and low-income families. Gone, too, are likely to be the president’s proposed funds for electric vehicles, Romney said.

For these lawmakers, any attempt to unwind the 2017 GOP tax cuts is still off the table. Instead, the senators are proposing a menu of alternate ways to pay for it, including unused stimulus funds to finance infrastructure improvements. Romney said they also would seek to rethink the way vehicle owners pay taxes — tying the gas tax to inflation, for example, while requiring owners of electric vehicles for the first time to pay similar fees. And the group has proposed generating revenue by better enforcement of current tax laws, Romney said.

“Let me make very clear that Shelley Capito is the lead on our side on this issue, and my hope is that she succeeds, and she’s worked really hard,” Collins said Tuesday, referring to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican who has led talks with the White House. “If those negotiations come to a stalemate, I don’t think we should give up, and thus we’re continuing to look at other proposals.”

It is unclear whether the emerging plan can win over spending-wary Republicans or Democrats who want to seize on their slim but potent majorities in Congress to usher in significant changes to the US economy. Biden, meanwhile, has vehemently opposed paying for infrastructure in a way that would raise taxes on Americans making under $400,000 annually, a pledge that the lawmakers’ new proposal would, from the White House’s perspective, violate if it relies on user fees.

But narrowing the definition of infrastructure at least has earned the critical support of lawmakers like Manchin, who said Tuesday he thought the White House had already agreed to tackle it in a “separate package.” Manchin also promoted the idea of using unused coronavirus relief funds, telling reporters: “You need to look at, see what hasn’t gone out the door or what has gone out the door, hasn’t been spent yet or dedicated in any way.”

The bipartisan talks are unfolding as the negotiations between six Senate Republicans and the White House appeared to have soured, as each side accuses the other of making insufficient concessions and GOP senators blame administration aides for scuttling a deal. Republicans on Tuesday again alleged that Biden previously had agreed to take what they see as “social” spending off the table — only for White House officials to reverse course days later.

Both the White House and Senate Republicans insist they are not finished negotiating, however, and Capito said her party plans to present its next counteroffer to the Biden administration on Thursday morning. Republicans are discussing a proposal that would spend about $1 trillion over eight years, according to senators and aides, which the GOP says was the approximate top line that Biden agreed to when he met with them at the White House earlier this month.

“We’re going to hit a figure very close to what the president said he would accept,” said Senator Roger Wicker, Republican of Mississippi, one of the GOP negotiators.

The scramble to strike a deal comes at a moment of great uncertainty in the infrastructure debate. The White House has issued a Memorial Day deadline by which it hopes to see progress, but it hasn’t explained what that means, leaving lawmakers on both sides unsure whether the president is ready to try to advance another of his economic priorities entirely through Democratic votes.

Washington Post

GOP leaders condemn Greene on Holocaust comparison

WASHINGTON — Top congressional leaders condemned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after the Georgia Republican compared a supermarket’s face-mask policy to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.

The outburst, which was denounced within hours by House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and others, is the latest instance of extreme rhetoric from the freshman lawmaker, who has ridden an embrace of far-right conspiracy theories and fervid support for former president Trump to notoriety, power, and outsize campaign fund-raising.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted early Tuesday morning, linking to a news story on a Tennessee supermarket chain’s decision to include a special logo on the name badges of vaccinated employees.

McCarthy issued a statement calling the Holocaust “the greatest atrocity committed in history” and condemning Greene’s analogy on behalf of the House Republican Conference.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” he said.

Washington Post

Biden pick for health insurance role confirmed

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Biden’s pick to run US health insurance programs, putting in place a key player who’ll carry out his strategy for expanding affordable coverage and reining in prescription drug costs.

Obama-era policy adviser Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black person to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which also administers children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act. Together, the programs cover more than 130 million people, from newborns to nursing home residents, and play a central role in the nation’s health care system.

The Senate vote was 55-44, with several Republicans joining Democrats in approving her nomination. Brooks-LaSure had been expected to win solid bipartisan support, but a controversy over a CMS action affecting the Medicaid program in Republican-led Texas spoiled those chances.

Brooks-LaSure has spent most of her career in government, under administrations of both parties. She served in the White House budget office during the Republican administration of George W. Bush, and worked in Congress and at CMS in senior policy roles during the Barack Obama years.

Associated Press

Bannon indictment dismissed

NEW YORK — An indictment against Steve Bannon was dismissed Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who said it should stand despite then-President Trump’s decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal came in a written ruling by US District Judge Analisa Torres, who called it the “proper course.”

The Manhattan jurist noted that the pardon does not by itself render a defendant innocent of the alleged crime nor eliminate probable cause of guilt.

’'To the contrary, from the country’s earliest days, courts, including the Supreme Court, have acknowledged that even if there is no formal admission of guilt, the issuance of a pardon may ‘carr(y) an imputation of guilt; acceptance a confession of it,’” she wrote, partially quoting a 1915 court ruling.

Bannon had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation’s southern border. In July, lawyers for others charged in the case are to submit potential trial dates for later this year.

Associated Press