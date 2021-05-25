What’s really happening in Congress? Republicans are stalling and Democrats are playing to an audience of one: Joe Manchin

The “Audience of One” was born. Any commentary from cable news talking heads and any backstabbing among White House staffers wasn’t about winning a policy debate, it was about demonstrating loyalty to Trump. That, in theory, meant they could ask some favors of their own.

Even at then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first press briefing hours after the inauguration where he complained about the media’s treatment of the crowd size , it didn’t matter what his job was, what the facts were, or that his shtick was so ludicrous he would be lampooned on Saturday Night Live , the most important thing was that Trump was watching.

In the early days of the Trump administration it was clear the White House aides and politicians trying to amass power all had the same strategy: Say things that will please Trump.

Now, four months into the Biden administration, it appears there is a new version of the Audience of One: Senator Joe Manchin, the Democrat from West Virginia.

To be clear, the Manchin version is a lot less toxic, and it could be gone by the time the midterm elections roll around and the balance in power in Congress shifts. But it is the only explanation for why so many pieces of legislation have stalled on Capitol Hill since Congress quickly passed a COVID relief package.

Where Trump had his narcissist personality and all of the tools of the presidency, Manchin is in this position because of circumstance. The Senate is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. If Manchin isn’t on board for a particular bill (or any Democrat for that matter) then Democrats won’t have enough votes to pass anything.

Further, if Democrats were to bust up the filibuster, they will need Manchin’s support to do so.

What does Manchin want from Democrats in order to vote the party line? He has been pretty clear: He wants the White House and Democrats to at least demonstrate a desire to work with Republicans. Manchin, who has led outside groups like No Labels that push bipartisanship, may actually believe a Congress that works together creates better policy. At the same there is a political imperative for him to talk this way: he is a Democrat representing a state that voted for Trump last year by a two-to-one margin. In fact, the sitting governor switched from Democrat to Republican, a move that basically ensured his reelection in last November.

So now consider what has happened in recent weeks with President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which Manchin basically supports if the price tag comes down. The White House has spent a lot of time appearing to court Republicans. Biden has been talking with West Virginia’s other Senator, Shelley Moore Capito, and has elevated her into the role of kingmaker for Republicans on the bill. That got Manchin’s attention.

Next, there was the first-ever meeting earlier this month between Biden and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders at the White House to see if there could be any room for compromise.

Was there? No. However Biden aides weren’t really focused on that single meeting, but on whether Manchin was satisfied enough with White House attempts at bipartisanship to give his crucial support for some version of the infrastructure plan.

Like COVID, we know how this infrastructure bill story will likely end. Democrats will almost certainly attempt to pass it as a budget bill, and therefore, only need 50 instead of 60 voters to bypass a Senate filibuster. But all of that is premised on the idea that Manchin is still on board to vote yes. All of the public back-and-forth on price tags and projects might just be for Democrats to demonstrate that, hey, we tried, let’s move on without Republicans. For Republicans, any day spent faux-negotiating is a day when Democrats — who control Washington — don’t pass legislation, so they are happy to go along.

In other words, it is Manchin’s show and we are all just watching it.

