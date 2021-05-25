Cartoon on Mideast violence is dangerously devoid of context

The violence in the Middle East over the past weeks has been tragic. We grieve the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives, and we support both Israelis’ and Palestinians’ rights to live with security, dignity, and peace.

We were dismayed by Christopher Weyant’s May 22 editorial cartoon, another unfortunate example of an increasingly common American portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is one-sided and devoid of context. We expect more from The Boston Globe.

It is problematic, even frightening, for many in the Jewish communities we represent to witness the aggressive and reductionist rhetoric attacking Israel. Half-truths, hashtags, and cartoons that lack important context hide a complex reality and shut down rather than encourage thoughtful conversation and real understanding.