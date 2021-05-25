Closing racial wealth gap would open our state to a richness of opportunity

Group’s report frames issue through lens of what our state has to gain

Kudos to the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. The group has powerfully reframed the approach to addressing racial disparities by focusing on what our state has to gain by ensuring that communities of color have the resources they need to prosper (“Closing racial wealth gap would pay off, report says,” Page A1, May 19). This positive framework must replace the dominant narrative that assumes that poor communities and communities of color are drags on society. Having this encouraging vision come from a middle-of-the-road organization is a pleasant surprise.

I will be working to adopt and spread this way of thinking so that we can build support for our state to invest in the success of its BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) and poor communities. We have seen such strong leadership from these communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. What could they do if they had the resources they need?