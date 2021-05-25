‘See Us Unite’ against anti-Asian biases

I came to accept certain realities of being Asian in America — receiving curious stares when I spoke to my parents in Tagalog, having to explain to my roommates that I was taught to ignore strangers who shout insults, or made to feel as if I didn’t belong, whether it was in a classroom or the supermarket. But I also learned that Boston’s moniker as “the cradle of liberty” was an appropriate description for the city that historically championed independence and encouraged community. “Boston Strong” was a narrative and an institution in and of itself.

I first came to Boston as an international student armed with big dreams of academic enrichment and, as important, cultural immersion in the land of freedom and opportunity. With my Filipino heritage and looks, however, blending in wasn’t always easy.

The core values and culture of the city influenced me as much as my education at Mount Holyoke College and Harvard. After I had my first child, during my junior year of college, and was suddenly thrust into the overwhelming world of the caretaking economy, I became obsessed with the idea of support systems. Inspired by the world-class scientists and technologists in Boston, and the historic emphasis on local unity, I launched Care.com, a digital platform to connect caregivers with care-seekers based here in Massachusetts.

As a business leader, my experience was mixed: When leading the company through our initial public offering, I was assumed to be the analyst because of misguided biases against Asian Americans. On the other hand, I have also felt beholden to the faulty assumptions of the “model minority” myth, that the few accomplished and educated members of our community represent the full diaspora of more than 50 disparate ethnicities and, when personally impacted by bias or outright discrimination, we are expected to stay quiet and ignore the situation. But as the founder of what’s become a global enterprise, I was living the American dream and believed that distinction was evidence of my belonging.

My sense of self and place in the city was reaffirmed during the horrific bombing at the Boston Marathon. When terrorists attacked our city, everyone — young and old, rich and poor, white and brown and Black — came together. Our connection was a more powerful unifying force than any differences that might divide us. Today, that’s not the case.

Anti-Asian bias, discrimination, and violence is sweeping the country and Boston has not been spared. In our city alone, there have been reports of verbal harassment, property desecration, and aggravated assault. My son and I experienced this discrimination while walking near our home when a truck driver pulled toward us and hollered out the window that we should “go home.” I also worry, daily, for the safety of my elderly parents, who feel targeted and exposed because of the way they look and where they’re from.

There is no easy answer for eradicating hate and ending discrimination, but I have an immigrant’s belief in the promise of America and a Bostonian’s appetite to try. That’s why I joined the board of the Asian American Foundation to help launch See Us Unite, a first-of-its-kind nationwide cultural campaign in service of the AAPI community. This effort calls on celebrities and entertainers, journalists and activists, to lend their greatest resources — their names, their faces, and their stories — to an awareness effort to change perceptions and end hate through storytelling, education, and solidarity.

We have over 100 billboards up across the country and have hosted a global broadcast, “See Us Unite for Change,” on May 21, across MTV Entertainment properties, with Ken Jeong, Sting, Saweetie, Jhené Aiko, Olivia Munn, and more. The special celebrated our cultures, the breadth and depth of our community, and our contributions to American history.

Part of the appeal of America to immigrants like my family and me is the commitment to continual betterment and the quest to create a “more perfect union.” This has been a difficult time for Asian Americans, with the very idea of equal opportunity and justice for all under threat. But history shows that progress is always possible if there is a willingness to acknowledge wrongs and an alliance for improvement. See Us Unite is just the beginning, and Boston is the right place to start.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo is a board member of the Asian American Foundation, executive producer of “See Us Unite for Change” campaign, and founder of Care.com.