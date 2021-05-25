Bryce Harper goes on injured list with bruised forearm

Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump. Girardi didn’t elaborate on Harper’s condition when he met with the media on Sunday.

“It cropped up Saturday after the game,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said before Tuesday’s game in Miami. “He didn’t say anything to me Sunday morning. We talked. He called me and said his wrist was sore. I gave him the day off.”

“I understand you want to know,” Girardi said to reporters, “but there are distinct advantages that I can give another club if they know everything that’s going on over here. I’m sorry that I had to do that, but we’re trying to win games and he’s just not ready to go.”

Harper has seven homers, 13 RBIs and a .274 average in 38 games. He took a 97 mph fastball to the face last month, but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Brad Miller, who homered both Sunday and Monday, is expected to get most of the playing time in right field during Harper’s absence. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.

Joe West in line to break games umpired record

Joe West will break the record for most games as a major league umpire with No. 5,376 when he works the Cardinals-White Sox matchup in Chicago.

West, 68, started out in 1976 — the first time he worked the plate, knuckleballing Hall of Famer Phil Niekro was throwing to Braves catcher Dale Murphy.

West will break the mark set by Bill Klem, who worked from 1905–41 and was known for his complete control in running games. “It ain’t nothin’ till I call it,” he supposedly said.

A college quarterback who led Elon to the NAIA championship game in 1973, West became the best-known ump in the bigs for all sorts of reasons. Never shy about speaking his mind — or singing, earning the nicknames of “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe” for his music — West has drawn plenty of praise and criticism over the decades.

At the 2017 All-Star Game, Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone, and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of himself with West. Asked why, Cruz said: “He’s a legend, you know?”

There are indications this is West’s final season.

Blue Jays bullpen loses another, with David Phelps done for year

Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery Monday to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old righthander felt uncomfortable while warming up May 5 and was replaced before throwing a pitch. “He was awesome for the bullpen. he was awesome for the young guys and we’re going to miss him a lot,” manager Charlie Montoyo said of the nine-year veteran of seven organizations. ”He was probably one of our best relievers, and what he did in the clubhouse was awesome, too” . . . Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was reinstated after missing the first 45 games of the season with a right oblique sprain, and was scheduled to bat seventh against Tampa Bay. The Royals’ best player last September, Mondesi was hurt in their final spring training game on March 29 . . . Five Tampa Bay Rays minority owners have sued majority owner Stuart Sternberg, alleging a “relentless scheme” to take full control of the team from them and negotiations with Montreal investors dating to 2014, which would violate the team’s lease on Tropicana Field and with the City of St. Petersburg. Filed Saturday and reported on Monday by the Tampa Bay Times, the five allege Sternberg has used various questionable tactics to “squeeze out” others and grow his ownership stake from 49 percent in 2004 to 85 percent in 2020. It also accuses Sternberg of discussions that could violate Tampa’s ironclad lease, which not only ties it to the Trop through the 2027 season, but bars negotiations to play elsewhere until that date. (St. Petersburg would not allow formal talks in 2019 when the Rays publicly entertained a plan to split their season between the Trop and Montreal beginning in 2024) . . . Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and reliever LaTroy Hawkins will manage in the All-Star Futures Game of top prospects at Coors Field on July 11, to be followed by the Home Run Derby on July 12 and the All-Star Game on July 13. The events were relocated from Atlanta due to Georgia passing a new law in March believed to unfairly restrict voting access for people of color.