Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Thunder, slide into fifth

The teams finished with identical records this season, prompting a “coin flip” that didn’t go the Cavs’ way. The drawings were conducted by NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe at the league office in Secaucus, New Jersey, and overseen by the accounting firm Ernst & Young.

After dropping 13 of its last 14 games and going 22-50 in a regular season loaded with injuries, Cleveland lost a tiebreaker on Tuesday to Oklahoma City and will have the No. 5 position in next month’s draft lottery, one spot below the Thunder.

The league decided five other teams among those with identical regular-season records: Chicago (31-41) won a tiebreaker with New Orleans and Sacramento; Charlotte (33-39) won a tiebreaker with San Antonio; New York (41-31) won a tiebreaker with Atlanta; Dallas won a tiebreaker with the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers; and the Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with Denver.

The draft lottery is set for June 22. The draft is July 29.

Cleveland’s odds for getting the No. 1 overall pick and perhaps a franchise-changing player like it did with LeBron James nearly 20 years ago didn’t change with the tiebreaker.

Both the Cavs and Thunder will have an 11.5 percent chance of winning the lottery — something Cleveland did in 2003, 2011, 2013, and 2014. Oklahoma City now has a 7.4 percent chance of picking fifth, compared with 2% for the Cavs.

The result also means Cleveland can pick no worse than ninth, and Oklahoma City eighth.

Atlanta restaurant apologizes to Dominique Wilkins

An Atlanta restaurant issued a second, more extensive apology to Dominique Wilkins on Monday and promised it would provide “diversity, equity and inclusion training” for its employees while reevaluating its dress code. The basketball Hall of Famer and Atlanta Hawks icon had claimed on Saturday that he was the victim of racist mistreatment there.

“In my many years in the world, I’ve eaten at some of the greatest restaurants in the world, but never have I felt prejudice or been turned away because of the color of my skin, until today,” Wilkins tweeted. He added the phrase “Turned away because I’m black” as a hashtag, and included the name of Le Bilboquet, a restaurant in Atlanta’s popular Buckhead neighborhood, as well as a photo of its exterior seating.

“We sincerely apologize to Dominique Wilkins for the events that occurred on May 22,” Le Bilboquet said Monday. “No patron of our restaurants should be made to feel unwelcome or less than, and for that we are deeply sorry. It was never our intention to make Mr. Wilkins - or anyone else for that matter - feel that way at our restaurant.”

In the restaurant’s initial reaction Saturday evening (via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution), it offered no apology but instead pointed to “consistent complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices.”