Celtics overmatched in Game 2 vs. Nets, fall behind, 2-0, with series shifting to Boston

Then Game 2 began on Tuesday, and it became obvious that Stevens had underestimated what would be needed against this offense. The Nets topped the 110-point mark in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, and what happened after that was mostly a formality, as Brooklyn rolled to a 130-108 win and seized control of this series, 2-0.

NEW YORK — After losing a mostly competitive Game 1 against the Nets despite scoring just 93 points, Celtics coach Brad Stevens made it clear that his team would not really have a chance unless it ramped up its offensive production. He said it would likely take more than 110 to beat this powerful Brooklyn squad.

This series now shifts to Boston, where a revved-up Garden crowd Friday night will be eagerly awaiting its first look at Kyrie Irving since his departure two years ago. But the Celtics haven’t given any reason to believe they can flip this series back in their favor. The Nets, meanwhile, look every bit like the NBA title favorites that they are.

The score was so lopsided Tuesday that starters for both teams watched most of the fourth quarter from the bench. But Celtics forward Jayson Tatum did not. The All-Star was poked in the eye by Kevin Durant with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. He went to the locker room soon afterward and did not return.

Before his departure Tatum was just 3 for 12 from the field, with 9 points and 4 rebounds. Marcus Smart had 19 points. The Nets had a balanced and unrelenting attack, led by Durant (26 points), Joe Harris (25), and James Harden (20). The Nets made 52.3 percent of their shots and 44.7 percent of their 3-pointers.

Some observations from the game:

▪ When the Nets’ three All-Stars are on the court together, it’s sometimes easy to forget that two other players are out there with them. And that’s a problem for opposing defenses. Harris found space in the corners and caught fire in the first quarter. With the Celtics holding a 12-11 lead, the sharpshooter drilled four 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch. The Nets registered assists on all four, and that was a theme in the first half, as their precise, constant ball movement resulted in clean looks everywhere. Harris was 6 for 7 from the field and scored 16 first-quarter points.

▪ The end of a quarter can offer a chance for a momentum swing, but both went badly for the Celtics in the first half. In the first quarter, Boston had a chance to mostly run the clock down and give Brooklyn no chance for an attempt at the other end. But the Celtics committed a shot-clock violation, which froze the clock at 5.2 seconds and gave the Nets a chance to inbound the ball. The Celtics’ defense, for some reason, was unprepared, and the Nets blitzed upcourt and got an easy Jeff Green dunk before the buzzer.

At the end of the second quarter, the Celtics had a good two-for-one opportunity. They smartly ran the clock down a bit to keep the Nets from getting their own two-for-one, but then the possession crumbled. The Celtics had two shots blocked and committed another shot-clock violation, wiping away the two-for-one chance.

▪ Brooklyn took a 40-26 lead to the second quarter despite the fact that Harden did not even attempt a shot. This Nets team is remarkably deep and unique. Harden stayed within the flow of the game and waited for his second-quarter opportunity. He drilled a 3-pointer with 10:43 left before adding another 30 seconds later as he was fouled. Stevens challenged the foul call, probably because he thought Harden had kicked his left leg out, which could be an offensive foul. While Harden did appear to move the leg slightly, Robert Williams barreled over him. The call stood, and Boston was out of challenges for the rest of the game.

▪ Williams was one of the few first-half bright spots for the Celtics, and the Nets certainly seemed to be aware of his presence following his nine-block performance in Game 1. Harden and Irving had moments in which they appeared to decide against challenging the athletic big man in the post. Williams had 6 points and 6 rebounds in 11 first-half minutes. His acrobatic first-quarter follow-slam caused the crowd to gasp. Williams got into foul trouble in the second half as he collected his fifth with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but it didn’t really matter at that point. Williams battled injuries this season, but his play when healthy has to give the Celtics Boston hope about the future.

▪ It didn’t end up mattering, but Smart went on a 3-point rampage in the third quarter. The guard drilled four over a stretch of just 1:04, including one that caromed in off the backboard. Normally, a red-hot flurry such as that would be enough to flip a game’s momentum. In this case, the Celtics went to the fourth quarter trailing, 109-82.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.