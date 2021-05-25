Charles Barkley says Celtics ‘are ready for the season to end,’ predicts a Nets sweep

“This is a wrap,” Barkley told co-host Ernie Johnson. “This is a wrap, Ernie. The Celtics are packing it in, in my opinion. They are ready for the season to end. This is going to be a quick 4-0 sweep.”

After the Brooklyn Nets jumped out to a huge lead against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first-round series, TNT analyst Charles Barkley had seen enough.

The Celtics didn’t look competitive in Game 2 after a much tighter Game 1. Joe Harris exploded and gave the Nets an early double-digit lead, and the Celtics never mounted a serious challenge. They trailed by 14 after the first quarter and 24 going into the break. The Celtics ultimately lost by 22.

Advertisement

Before the game, a reporter noted to Nets coach Steve Nash that 94 percent of teams who win the first two games in a series go on to win the series.

“I don’t know that the Celtics or us are looking at the percentages,” Nash said. “Those are real, and there’s validity to them. But I think we’re human beings, so there’s a psychological advantage to be had in every situation if you approach it the right way. If you lose the game, how can that psychologically provoke a better effort? If you win a game, how can that give you the upper hand psychologically on the other team?

“To go up 2-0 tonight would be a great advantage for us. At the same time, I don’t think it’s even healthy for our guys to think, ‘Oh great, 94 percent win.’ It’s more important for us to be like, ‘Well, what’s happened to those 6 percent that didn’t win and what how can we prevent that?’”