Down but not out, Arlington baseball storms back late to stun Reading

On a full count, O’Rourke (2 for 4, double) drove a fastball to left-center field that got caught up in a wind gust and just made it over the fence for a 7-7 game.

“Of late, especially the last game, he was seeing the ball really well so we moved him to the four-hole,” Arlington coach Joseph Sancinito said following the 15-7 comeback victory over Reading. “It’s exactly who you wanted up in that situation, especially in Reading when balls fly out of that park.”

Evan O’Rourke stepped up to the plate in the top of the seventh Tuesday with the Arlington baseball team staring at a four-run deficit. But the bases were loaded for the Spy Ponders and their newly-designated cleanup hitter.

“Absolute pandemonium,” Sancinito said. “[The players] were just jumping all over the place, it was surreal almost. He was the guy that was going to do it.”

Two frames later, the Spy Ponders erupted for eight runs in the ninth inning on the way to grabbing sole possession of first place in the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division. Tying the game was only half the battle for Arlington (6-1). With runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, junior Josh Gardner came on in relief and struck out the batter to end the threat.

“I don’t know what it is but they just have that grit and determination this year and [Gardner] has been in that situation for us a couple times this year and he was the guy that we wanted,” Sancinito said.

In the ninth, junior Chris Kelly (2 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) rapped a leadoff single, and eventually came around to score along. He came up again in the frame and blasted a two-run dagger to sink Reading’s chances.

“Tough start for him but he came through in the end that’s for sure,” Sancinito said.

Arlington will host the Rockets for the rematch Saturday. In addition to his work in relief, Gardner was 4 for 6 at the plate.

Arlington Catholic 10, Archbishop Williams 3 — Junior Andrew Christopher struck out nine batters in six innings to guide the Cougars (6-3) past the Bishops in the Catholic Central game.

Burlington 7, Melrose 6 — Behind a complete game from Nick Pye and Shawn Pinkham’s three-run triple, the Red Devils (1-6) rallied from three runs down to close out their first win of the season.

Dennis-Yarmouth 20, Plymouth South 5 — Junior Naythen Ruehs went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs as the host Panthers (7-2) picked up the nonleague victory.

King Philip 10, Milford 2 — Rudy Gately fanned 10 in seven strong innings and Nick Viscusi, Dan Nineve and Conor Cooke collected three hits and two RBIs apiece in the Hockomock League win for the host Warriors (3-5).

Lexington 6, Winchester 0 — Senior captain Cole Velis hurled six strong innings and cracked a triple, Peyton Heisner delivered a three-run double, and Nicholas Favazzo was on base three times for the Minutemen (4-3) in the Middlesex win.

Manchester Essex 8, Rockport 1 — Vaughn O’Leary tossed a three-hitter, striking out 11 to pitch the host Hornets (3-6) to the Cape Ann League win.

Mystic Valley 2, Lynn Tech 0 — Tyler Santoro hit three doubles and a single and Brandon Paris struck out nine over seven innings as the Eagles (5-1) secured a close Commonwealth win.

St. John’s Prep 4, St. Paul’s 0 — In a 100-pitch effort, Peter Martin fired a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the third-ranked Eagles (7-1) in their nonleague win.

Wakefield 3, Stoneham 2 — Chris Alden struck out eight and allowed just two runs to help the 18th-ranked Warriors improve to 7-0 in the Middlesex League.

Woburn 6, Belmont 0 — Aidan Vining fanned 15 batters and allowed just two hits as the host Tanners (4-3) surged above .500 in the Middlesex League.

Boys’ lacrosse

Norwell 18, Scituate 7 — Tied 5-5 midway through the second quarter, the No. 14 Clippers scored eight unanswered goals to take control. Nathan Curtin and Jackson Chase finished with four goals apiece and John Mullen won 24 of 26 faceoffs in the nonleague victory.

Pembroke 15, North Quincy 2 — Ryan Mulhern scored six goals and tallied four assists to lead the visiting Titans (4-2) to the Patriot League win.

Rockland 11, Hull 7 — Lucas Leander scored four goals and Nick Leander added three as the Bulldogs (4-2) secured a South Shore win, their first over the Pirates in program history.

Somerville 9, Revere 7 — Aidan Johnson netted six goals to power the first-year Highlanders (1-0) to the first win in program history.

St. John’s Prep 17, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4 — Jimmy Ayers scored five goals, Michael Kelly added four goals with two assists, and Kaden Quirk saved 10 of the 12 shots he faced as the second-ranked Eagles (6-0) rolled.

Girls’ lacrosse

Barnstable 16, Nantucket 8 — Finley Crosby (5 goals, 2 assists), Heather Hanson (3 goals, 3 assists), and Katy Shaw (3 goals) led the way as the Red Hawks (6-1) defeated the Whalers in a Cape & Islands matchup.

Hanover 17, Plymouth South 4 — Senior Marj Tobin netted four goals and classmates Sydney Weber and Claire Connolly had three apiece for the Hawks (5-4) in the Patriot League win.

Hingham 16, Marshfield 2 — Shea Berigan, Ellie Fabbro, and Audrey Cole netted three goals apiece to power the No. 16 Harborwomen (6-2) to the Patriot League win.

Wellesley 16, Milton 3 — Sisters Alanna Dumalac (junior) and Arielle Dumalac (senior) each netted three goals to lift the No. 6 Raiders (6-0) past the Wildcats in a Bay State Conference win.

Softball

Essex Tech 10, Shawsheen 4 — Aly Countie (4 for 5, 3 runs, RBI) and Mya Doucette (4 for 5, 2 RBIs) led the way for the Hawks (2-4) in the Commonwealth win.

King Philip 17, Milford 3 — The 16th-ranked Warriors moved to 9-0 in the Hockomock behind a 13-strikeout complete game from Jordan Bennett.

Latin Academy 5, O’Bryant 0 — Michaela Barcelou and Alanis Toledano combined for 18 strikeouts and gave up only one hit to lead the Dragons (8-3) to the Boston City League win.

Mansfield 7, Attleboro 1 — Molly Kucharski (3 for 4) capped a 5-run top of the the seventh with a run-scoring single as the visiting Hornets (2-6) pulled away for the Hockomock League victory. Nicole Kobasa had two fine catches in the outfield in the sixth inning.

Peabody 14, Austin Prep 3 — Abby Bettencourt struck out 16 batters and Emma Bloom belted a home run to go along with five RBIs as the 11th-ranked Tanners (6-0) took down the fifth-ranked Cougars (5-3) in Reading.

Saugus 16, Winthrop 11 — Lily Ventre (4 for 4, 3 RBIs), Kyleigh Dalcon (2 hits, 3 RBIs), and Alexa Ferraro (3 RBIs) spearheaded the offense for the Sachems (5-1) as they picked up a Northeastern Conference win over the Vikings.

Triton 24, Hamilton-Wenham 7 — Freshman Mallory Johnson cracked a three-run homer in the Cape Ann League win for the Vikings (4-5).

Wakefield 14, Stoneham 2 — Paige Butland cracked two homers and drove in five runs to propel the host Warriors (3-3) to the Middlesex League win.

Woburn 13, Belmont 0 — Sophomore Morgan Barmash hurled a one-hitter for the visiting Tanners (7-0) in the Middlesex win.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 5, Arlington Catholic 0 — Lexy Wynn (6-0, 6-1) won at first singles and Maeve Egger/ Jenna Domagala (6-1, 6-0) ruled at first doubles to lead the undefeated Spartans (8-0) to another Catholic Central win.

Chelmsford 3, Lowell 2 — Milan Behera won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles and the duo of Cynthia Lu/Keya Upadhyay earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory at second doubles for the Lions in the MVC win.

Fairhaven 4, Somerset Berkley 1 — Elizabeth DaCunha (6-2, 6-2) and Sabrina Zheng (6-1, 6-1) earned vital wins as the Blue Devils (3-0) remained perfect with the South Coast win.

Sharon 3, Oliver Ames 2 — Kate McCormick made history for the Tigers, handing visiting Sharon its first loss at first singles in a decade with her 6-4, 6-2 win. After winning just five games Monday, she clinched the gritty victory in straight sets. Allie Aguilar (6-1, 6-1), Hannah Faberman (6-1, 6-2), and Sophia Oh/Ritu Sreeram (6-1, 6-1) managed to preserve the Hockomock victory for the Eagles (5-3).

Watertown 3, Wilmington 2 — Senior captain Jenna Petrie (6-4,6-2), junior captain Eva Kelleher (6-2, 6-0), and freshman Mairead Connolly (6-2, 6-0) carried the Raiders (3-4) to their first three-game winning streak in five years with the Middlesex victory.

Winchester 5, Lexington 0 — Kaitlin Tan (6-3, 6-3), Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-2), and Claire Lupien (6-2, 6-2) cruised wins at singles, and the doubles duos of Abby Wilson/Maddy Buck (6-2, 6-1) and Olivia DeMichaelis/Caroline Andrews (6-3, 6-0) registered victories for unbeaten Winchester (7-0) in the Middlesex League.

Boys’ volleyball

Essex Tech 3, Innovation Academy 1 — Gabe Mota (10 kills, 12 digs), Zach Seymour (9 kills, 10 digs), and Addison Twiss (24 assists) carried the Hawks (3-2) to the Commonwealth victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Senior captain Jack Crofton served 11 straight points in the first set, punctuated by four aces, and freshman Sebastiano D’Ambrosio served 13 straight points in the second set, with five aces, to power the Warriors (4-3) to the Dual County League win.

Lowell Catholic 3, Salem 0 — Joon Eom (6 aces, 4 kills) and John Nangle (8 kills, 2 blocks) helped lead the Crusaders (3-0) to the nonleague win.

Westford 3, Arlington 0 — Junior middle hitter Matthew Zegowitz led the unbeaten Grey Ghosts (6-0) to the Dual County win with five kills, four blocks, and four aces.

Adam Doucette, Andrew Lin, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.