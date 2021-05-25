EMass softball: Norton’s Destiny McGrath headlines Players of the Week

Giana LeCedra, Lowell — In a 4-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Chelmsford, the Red Raiders junior ace broke her school record for strikeouts (19) in a game by recording all 21 outs by K in seven innings. She amassed 29 strikeouts and allowed just six hits with a 0.00 ERA in her other two games of the week.

Kaelyn Chase, Hanover — Unstoppable from the plate, the freshman piled up 10 hits and five RBIs over three games with her best coming in the Hawks’ 8-0 win over Scituate in which she was 4 for 4 with a double, triple, and three runs scored.

Ava Loud, Cardinal Spellman — The sophomore did it all in the Cardinals’ 5-4 win over Bishop Fenwick, hitting two 2-run homers and striking out six in the circle. Loud also hit a home run and had two RBIs in their 13-10 win over Austin Prep.

Lia Mazzocchi, Lincoln-Sudbury — The freshman delivered two walkoff wins in four days for the Warriors. She hit a double to lift L-S to the 4-3 Dual County League win over Newton South on Friday and then did it again with her rope to right-center Monday to beat previously unbeaten Westford Academy, 5-4.

Destiny McGrath, Norton — Racking up 12 RBIs and four home runs during the week, the senior shortstop’s best game came in a 13-0 Tri-Valley League win over Holliston, in which she cracked two homers for the Lancers.