Eugene Chung does not plan to publicly identify NFL team that made comment on minority hiring

“I’m not looking to shame anybody,” he told ESPN in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I’m not looking to call anyone out or name names.”

Chung, who first discussed the incident in an interview with the Globe and again on a Globe-hosted panel, initially did not name the organization or interviewer who made the comment — and still has no plans to do so.

The NFL has reached out to former Patriots offensive tackle Eugene Chung as part of its investigation following Chung’s claim that he was told during a recent job interview for a coaching position that he was “not the right minority.”

Advertisement

Instead, Chung welcomes the opportunity to have a conversation with the NFL about the spirit of the rules pertaining to hiring minorities.

“You get bitten by a snake and the snake slithers off into the bush: Do you chase the snake or do you heal the wound?” he said. “Let’s heal the wound.”

The NFL has continually been scrutinized for its lack of diverse coaching staffs and front offices. Of the 32 teams, only five (Pittsburgh, Houston, Miami, New York Jets, Washington) currently have non-white head coaches and five (Atlanta, Cleveland Detroit, Miami, Washington) have non-white general managers.

The league instituted the Rooney Rule in 2003 requiring teams to interview minority candidates for job openings, and has revised the policy as a result of slow progress. Teams are now mandated to interview at least two minority candidates for head coaching jobs.

Starting this year, teams also can be rewarded with draft compensation for developing minority talent. Should a team lose a minority candidate to a head coaching or GM vacancy, it will receive a third-round pick in two consecutive drafts.

“If the comments regarding [Chung’s] status as a Korean American are true, it is further evidence that despite good-faith changes to diversity-related policies, the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for minorities within the NFL.

Advertisement

Chung is hopeful that sharing his experience will raise awareness about the narrative surrounding Asian-Americans.

“With everything that’s going on in this country and in the world, I have stayed quiet, and I’ve always kept my head down,” he said. “That was what I was taught by my father who immigrated here. He’s like, ‘Do your work as best you can, stay quiet. Don’t cause any trouble.’

“I don’t feel like I’m causing trouble, I’m just bringing information to light.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.