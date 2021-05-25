Game 49: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will open a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 p.m. They return to Fenway Park after going 4-2 on a road trip against the Blue Jays and Phillies.

Garrett Richards will make his 10th start of the season. He’s 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts in May. In his last outing on May 19 against Toronto, Richards allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings, with five strikeouts.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Braves. He’s 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox. He faced them twice in 2020 and went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.