Game 49: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will open a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 p.m. They return to Fenway Park after going 4-2 on a road trip against the Blue Jays and Phillies.
Garrett Richards will make his 10th start of the season. He’s 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts in May. In his last outing on May 19 against Toronto, Richards allowed two runs in 6⅔ innings, with five strikeouts.
Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Braves. He’s 6-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox. He faced them twice in 2020 and went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.
Lineups
Braves (23-24): TBA
Pitching: RHP Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.60 ERA)
Red Sox (29-19): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-2, 3.72 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Braves vs. Richards: Adrianza 1-2, Freeman 0-2, Heredia 1-3, Sandoval 2-6.
Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 10-29, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 6-23, Gonzalez 0-3, Martinez 9-26, Plawecki 1-2, Renfroe 0-3, Santana 0-2, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 3-17.
Stat of the day: The Braves lead the major leagues with 78 home runs.
Notes: The Red Sox rank second in the AL in batting average at .263 and third in home runs with 65 … Rafael Devers has 13 home runs, 39 RBI and a .942 OPS this season. Devers has a five-game hitting streak, and 16 of his last 22 hits have been for extra bases … Devers, Xander Bogaerts (10 homers, 30 RBI) and J.D. Martinez (12 homers, 37 RBI) make Boston the only team in the majors with three players who have at least 10 homers and 30 RBI … Over the past 34 games, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley has hit .369 with a 1.151 OPS. Over the past seven games he has 10 extra-base hits, including six home runs … The Braves hit a franchise-record 15 home runs in last weekend’s four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
