How injured Jaylen Brown is staying involved with the Celtics during the playoffs

“He’s around, so that’s good,” Stevens said. “He’s here, and I think he’s going through whatever he can do, which is pretty minimal. But he’s really engaged with the group and spending a lot of time with everybody and everything else. He’s like that. He wants to be around.”

Brown is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. He accompanied the team to Brooklyn for the first two games of this opening-round playoff series against the Nets, though, and coach Brad Stevens said Brown is staying involved however he can.

NEW YORK — Celtics forward Jaylen Brown continues to join in the team’s detailed sequence of pregame handshakes, but everyone is careful to make sure that he uses his right hand only.

This season, Brown averaged 24.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and was named an All-Star for the first time. The Celtics announced on May 10 that Brown would miss the rest of the season because of his injury. He underwent surgery a few days later and is expected to resume basketball activities in a little less than three months.

Time to prepare

The condensed 72-game regular season left the Celtics little time to practice, most often having just one day between games.

Since the regular season ended, though, the Celtics have been afforded some extra time to rest, regroup, and actually prepare for an opponent. The Celtics had a three-day break after their play-in tournament win over the Wizards, and a two-game respite following their Game 1 loss to the Nets.

Stevens reiterated prior to Tuesday night’s Game 2 that the Celtics’ attack against Brooklyn’s screen-switching defense would need to improve as this series progresses. He said that was the focus of the past two days of practice.

“You have to cut before the contact,” Stevens said. “You have to keep the ball moving side to side, you have to quickly get it to the other side of the floor and drive it, shoot it or move it with quicker decisions. The more we hold it and isolate, it’s going to be very difficult. So, it’s more about movement, both body movement and ball movement, than anything else.”

Affiliate name change

The Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, has been rebranded as the Maine Celtics. The team’s logo remains a lobster, but it is now green.

“When we purchased the Maine franchise in 2019, we immediately made that organization a part of our family,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said in a statement. “The decision to rename the team to ‘Maine Celtics’ is the next step in that evolution, and a nod to our diehard fan base, which extends throughout the great state of Maine.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.