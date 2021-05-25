Kiké Hernández has found his form from the top

Leadoff rarely set up the veritable fortress in the second through fifth spots — Alex Verdugo , J.D. Martinez , Xander Bogaerts , and Rafael Devers . Hernández, who hit .230/.270/.400 in April, was chiefly accountable for that.

Manager Alex Cora’s decision to install Kiké Hernández as the leadoff hitter to start the year paid few initial dividends. In April, Red Sox leadoff hitters posted a combined .239 average (20th in MLB), .287 on-base (26th), and .407 slugging mark (13th).

The Red Sox have featured one of baseball’s most prolific offenses, yet early in the season, that came in spite of the team’s theoretical catalysts.

Still, Cora didn’t consider veering from that lineup structure. Even when Hernández landed on the injured list, Cora used Michael Chavis and Marwin Gonzalez rather than tinker with his Nos. 2-5. Why not bump up Verdugo to leadoff and keep Martinez, Bogaerts, and Devers together behind him?

“I’m not going to hit J.D. second. No chance. Well for now, no chance — you never know,” said Cora. “I like where we’re at structure-wise. . . . As far as leadoff hitter, we have to be better, of course, but we’ve been doing a good job of scoring runs the way we are so . . . if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

That ongoing commitment has been made easier by the recent performance of Hernández. In the four games before his hamstring injury, Hernández found his groove, going 4-for-12 with a homer, double, and three walks. In his six games since coming off the injured list, he’s been even better, hitting .375/.400/.542 entering Tuesday’s game against Atlanta.

Cora credited improved selectivity. In April, Hernández swung at 28.6 percent of the pitches he saw outside of the strike zone. In May, that number has plummeted to 17.6 percent.

“I do believe he’s controlling the zone a little bit more. Everything starts with walks,” said Cora. “I think towards the end [before going on the IL], he started controlling the zone. Maybe the 10 days on the IL helped, too. It just, recharge your body, reset your body, and he feels good where he’s at. He’s been able to stay up the middle. He’s in a great place.”

For now, it seems that place will remain the top of the order.

Christian Arroyo activated

The Red Sox activated Christian Arroyo from the injured list, satisfied after a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester that he’s recovered from being hit by a pitch in the left hand on May 5.

“The hand’s feeling really good,” said Arroyo. “There’s still a bruise there, which is to be expected. . . . You touch it or hit it or something, it’s going to aggravate you, but it’s nothing that’s [debilitating].”

Arroyo said that after getting hit on the left hand twice in a week and a half, he’ll now wear a custom-fitted EvoShield hand guard to protect himself from further harm. His role may be reduced, however, with the team’s recent roster addition of Danny Santana.

Arroyo started 18 of the first 31 games, including many against righthanded starters, and hit .275/.333/.377. But the switch-hitting Santana now is able to play center, and permit Hernández to move back to second base.

Arroyo wasn’t in the lineup against Atlanta starter Charlie Morton, but expressed nothing but enthusiasm for the state of the Red Sox roster.

“[Santana] is a really good player that’s going to help us win, and that’s the goal,” said Arroyo. “It takes more than 25, 26 guys to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, which is where we’re trying to go. For me, the way I look at it is [Santana’s] here to help us win. Anytime anyone can help us win, that’s all I’m concerned about.”

The Worcester winds

Arroyo said the way the ball carried at Polar Park in Worcester was eye-opening. On Saturday, he stood in the on-deck circle as WooSox leadoff hitter Jarren Duran hit a pair of rockets into jet streams in right-center that traveled a projected 475 and 480 feet. “[Xander Bogaerts] was asking me about [Worcester] and I said, ‘Dude, the ball flies. It’s kind of crazy,’ ” recounted Arroyo. “It was pretty incredible to see some of the balls that were hit. Obviously, guys are strong. Duran hit a ball like 475 feet on a breaking ball . . . that might be one of the furthest hit balls I’ve ever seen hit in person” . . . Righthander Austin Brice cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Worcester. Brice had a 6.94 ERA in 11⅔ innings for the Red Sox . . . Catcher Connor Wong joined the Red Sox taxi squad from Triple-A Worcester. Though Wong hasn’t played since May 11 due to a hamstring injury, the Red Sox evidently feel comfortable that he’ll be able to help as a bullpen catcher during the brief series against Atlanta . . . Single-game tickets for June 8-July 11 will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The Red Sox also announced $9 tickets will once again be available for college students.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.