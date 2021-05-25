Let’s face it, the Celtics are all done, exposed and beaten senseless by the Nets in Game 2

Boston Basketball’s Season of the Witch staggered toward its inevitable conclusion Tuesday when the Celtics failed to show up and were routed by the Nets, 130-108, in Game 2 at Brooklyn. In a game that should have been played at Rucker Park, the Celtics watched the Nets score 25 points in the first six minutes (a 200-point pace!), fell behind, 40-26, after one and 71-47 at halftime. Speaking for all of Celtic Nation, former Boston champion Kendrick Perkins went on TV at intermission and said that the Celtics had “thrown in the towel” and that the first 24 minutes were “disgraceful to watch.’'

Truly. Do the Celtics have to play two more games against the Brooklyn Nets in this first-round series?

Let me second that emotion. For the full four quarters the Celtics played this one like a team eager to end their season. Not even Scal could Baghdad Bob this one. What a beating!

Celtic coach Brad Stevens set the tone for the series before Game 1 when he took stock of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden and stated, “Those guys are the best of the best. Going into that as a fan — a general fan of the NBA — I have a hard time seeing them lose.”

Not exactly “Win One for the Gipper” or “Remember the Titans.” It’s hard to imagine Red Auerbach making such a concession before the start of a series. And since the first half of Game 1, Stevens’s team has played like a team that knows it has no chance.

Durant has been in the NBA for 13 seasons, Harden for 12, Irving for 10. Durant got out of Oklahoma City when he could not win a crown, and found championship hardware with the already-stacked Golden State Warriors. He won two rings for the Dubs, then joined the Nets. Irving won a ring with LeBron and the Cavaliers, came to Boston for two ill-fated seasons, then shot his way out of town and joined Durant in Brooklyn. Harden, who has never won anything, quit on Houston earlier this season and maneuvered his way to Brooklyn.

Due to injuries, load management and all other ancillary elements that impact NBA schedules in the COVID era, Brooklyn’s stardust trio played only eight games and 202 minutes together during the 2020-21 regular season. They scored 82 of Brooklyn’s 104 points (79 percent) in the Nets’ Game 1 victory. They looked even better Tuesday. Joe Harris made them a Big Four, scoring 16 in the first quarter and 25 for the night.

Golly Gee Brad is certainly a realist. Harden, Irving, Durant and Harris are simply too much for an underachieving Boston team that went 36-36 during the regular season and is playing without Jaylen Brown. Adding injury to insult, Jayson Tatum got poked in the eye early in the second half and disappeared for the night.

Before Game 2, Celtic center Tristan Thompson, who won a ring with Irving and LeBron in Cleveland said, “Take a team with Durant, Harden and Irving and you better step on the court feeling good about yourself. But we don’t give a [expletive] about that. I think they put their socks on, their shoes on just like us. So we’re not intimidated or anything like that.”

The Celtics looked more lethargic than intimidated. They were pathetic. Before he got poked in the eye, Tatum did nothing. He has done virtually nothing in the series. Boston played matador defense, and the Nets had their way at both ends. Brooklyn scored 18 points in one three-minute stretch of the first quarter. Boston’s best defensive play was goaltending. The Celtics were masters of goaltending.

Something needs to happen with this team. They have been fat and happy for too long. They carry themselves like they have accomplished something when they have not. Running into the Nets in the playoffs has exposed them for what they are.

Game 3 is Friday night at the Garden. Celtic fans can’t wait to boo Kyrie.

Have at it. There was no honor in the way Irving left, but it’s looking like he was on to something when he elected to get away from this Boston team.