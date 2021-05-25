Middleborough has found the perfect combination for success on the diamond

“In order to be successful we need to push ourselves to experience that high level of play that you see in the tournament during the regular season,” Sylvia said.

A perennial contender in Division 2 South, Middleborough is off to a 9-0 start that includes victories over a pair of D1 programs, Bridgewater-Raynham and New Bedford, and an impressive South Shore League victory over rival Abington.

The approach is pretty simple for coach Dan Sylvia and his Middleborough softball program: iron sharpens iron. His team embraces competition.

In a previous 12-year run at Bishop Stang — where the Spartans won the D2 South crown in 2013 — Sylvia created a schedule with Division 1 foes, in addition to the Eastern Athletic Conference schedule. At Middleborough, he is following the routine, crafting a highly-competitive schedule in addition to South Shore League games.

“In these games against strong programs like we’re playing, we want to practice staying within ourselves, in the moment and just being calm, including when pitching,” Sylvia said.

Sophomore Eva Jenness got the call in the circle for Monday's game Rockland, one of four pitchers Middleborough has used this season. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Middleborough has four pitchers: sophomores Cassidy Machado, Eva Jenness and Melody Rees, and senior Taylor Bradbury. The depth of the rotation enables Sylvia to try to teach the position in a different way than if he had one ace.

“They get to understand the game from different positions. They aren’t always in the circle with the pitching mentality, and I think that allows them to see things in different ways,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia, who calls every pitch, has made an effort to foster a relationship with each pitcher, to understand their mind-set in the circle, their pitch selection and even when they are playing the field.

“Calling pitches allows me to get a feel for what’s working for the pitcher that given day, and it allows me to understand the way they adapt in the circle to different circumstances,” said Sylvia, whose team fell in the 2019 D2 South quarterfinals against Greater New Bedford.

“Before every pitch I practice getting into a routine and focusing on getting my sign, taking a couple deep breaths and taking the same steps to the mound,” said Machado, who picked up wins in both games against Bridgewater-Raynham.

In 23⅔ innings, Machado has struck out 25 while allowing 11 hits and three runs. But make no mistake — Sylvia and the Sachems don’t view themselves as a one-arm operation.

“We want to be a tournament team, and anything can happen at any point in the tournament or before, so to be able to roll out four different varsity level pitchers is an advantage for us,” Sylvia said.

Middleborough sophomore Melody Rees has delivered three wins, including a perfect game against Mashpee. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Case in point, Rees, who owns three wins and has not allowed a run in 11⅓ innings of work, fired a perfect game May 12 against Mashpee. Jenness has struck out 19 over 9⅔ innings.

There is depth. But every pitcher is also competitive: they all want to be in the circle. To continue winning, there will have to be sacrifices.

“We’ve all had some good conversations about their roles and my expectations for them,” Sylvia said. “I told them I want them to be in a place to succeed, and it’s the same as when I’m calling pitches, if they do their job and we get burned — that’s on me.”

Senior Taylor Bradbury has given up her full-time pitching role to play right field, and continues to swing a big bat for Middleborough. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Bradbury is perhaps the largest embodiment of the competitive mentality Sylvia teaches. The senior has pitched well, earning two wins in two starts and only allowing one hit and one run over 8⅓ innings. While Bradbury may have expected to lead the staff in her final season, Sylvia explained the opportunity that the program had and asked her to make a sacrifice.

“She’s a great power pitcher,” he said. “She has given up some of her circle time, because she’s also a great right fielder. She’s a strong player all around and to be willing to be that unselfish for our team is huge.”

“She sees the good young depth we have at pitcher and she solidifies our outfield by being out there.”

Extra bases

▪ Senior Destiny McGrath flashed her skills Monday when fifth-ranked Norton asserted its dominance over Hopkinton, 17-2, to regain first place in the Tri-Valley League. The senior shortstop made an unassisted double play when she caught a line drive and tagged the runner at second in the top of the second before smashing a three-run homer to put the Lancers up 5-0.

“There’s not enough words for her, she’s an amazing player who works incredibly hard and anyone who follows the sport knows talent like that doesn’t come easily,” Norton coach Wade Lizotte said. “There’s a gift but then you have to work and no one works harder than her.”

Last week, McGrath missed a practice in order to take a remote AP exam. But she made sure to get her work in first. She called Lizotte and they headed directly to the field after school to hit three buckets of balls and to field three buckets before going home to take the test.

▪ Under the direction of first-year coach Gina Mustoe, No. 17 Westford Academy is making noise in the Dual County League after finishing with a 7-7 league record in 2019. The Grey Ghosts swept their three-game season series with Acton-Boxborough — a perennial power in the DCL — on their way to a 7-1 record.

“Our theme is one team, one family,” Mustoe said. “They joke about it sometimes but it really does resonate with them because they are truly taking this with that mind-set that every person contributes everything we do, we do as a team.”

▪ No. 20 Cardinal Spellman is enjoying somewhat of a renaissance led by talented sophomore Ava Loud, who has knocked in 19 runs in nine games and is 2-0 in the circle.

“Coming in this year, she’s been a nice surprise batting in the cleanup spot for us and doing a tremendous job,” Cardinals coach Mike Gerrish said.

Spellman is coming off a 13-10 win Sunday over No. 9 Austin Prep in which Loud crushed a deep home run and had two RBIs.

Games of the Week

Wednesday, No. 9 Austin Prep at No. 3 Bishop Feehan (4 p.m.) — The Catholic Central League foes face each other for the first time in 2021.

Wednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at No. 17 Westford Academy (4:15 p.m.) — The Warriors knocked off the previously-unbeaten Grey Ghosts on a walkoff hit Monday afternoon.

Thursday, No. 19 Billerica at No. 18 Tewksbury (6 p.m.) — The two Merrimack Valley programs face off for the first time this season for first place in the MVL division two league.

Saturday, No. 6 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Bishop Feehan (1 p.m.) — The two teams square off for the second time in a week, this time with first place in the Catholic Central League on the line.

Monday, No. 8 Gloucester at No. 7 Peabody (4:30 p.m.) — The Tanners shut out the Fisherman in a 4-0 opening day win May 7.

Steven Sousa contributed to this story.