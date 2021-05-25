Patriots announce a bunch of uniform number assignments and changes

Three defensive players will be taking advantage of the NFL’s recent change that allows for a wider range of numbers at each position. Defensive back Jalen Mills, who previously donned Nos. 31 and 21 with Philadelphia, will wear No. 2, while linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who wore No. 51 last season with the Patriots, will wear No. 8.

The Patriots have released the numbers to be worn by their offseason acquisitions this year.

With a new NFL season come new jersey numbers.

Defensive end Matthew Judon, who wore No. 99 with Baltimore, will now wear No. 9, his number in college at Grand Valley State.

Because Mills chose No. 2, quarterback Brian Hoyer will be sporting No. 5 for the first time in his 12-year NFL career.

Among the other changes are safety Kyle Dugger switching from No. 35 to 23, the number last worn by three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Chung, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Dugger has spoken about how Chung is a player he would like to emulate.

Second-year linebacker Josh Uche has decided to give No. 53 back to Kyle Van Noy, who re-signed with the Patriots after a year in Miami. Uche instead will wear No. 55.

As for the notable free agent signings, wide receiver Nelson Agholor will wear No. 13, Jonnu Smith will stick with No. 81, Kendrick Bourne will wear No. 84, and Hunter Henry will take No. 85.

On the defensive side of the ball, nose tackle Davon Godchaux will wear No. 92 and defensive end Henry Anderson will wear No. 94.

Brandon Bolden, who opted out of the 2020 season, will wear No. 25, a departure from the No. 38 he has worn for his first eight years in the NFL.

Center Ted Karras, who wore No. 75 his first four seasons in New England before switching to No. 67 in Miami, will continue wearing 67. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, also returning to New England for a second stint, will maintain his No. 77.

The rest of the new numbers are as follows: Safety Adrian Colbert, No. 30; running back Tyler Gaffney, No. 34; linebacker Harvey Langi, No. 48; linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, No. 51; guard Alex Redmond, No. 64; center James Ferentz, No. 65; guard Marcus Martin, No. 66; offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, No. 72; wide receiver Devin Smith, No. 82; defensive tackle Montravius Adams, No. 90; and defensive tackle Nick Thurman, No. 95.

Draft picks and rookies have yet to officially select their numbers.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.