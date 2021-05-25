Red Sox prospect Jeremy Wu-Yelland coming along slowly but surely in Salem

Wu-Yelland was the Red Sox’ fourth-round pick out of University of Hawaii last year. He caught the eyes of the Red Sox brass in the Cape Cod League in 2019 when he registered a 3.16 ERA. He gave up just one run in 13 innings for Hawaii prior to the 2020 season shutdown.

“There’s no feeling to describe it, honestly,” said Wu-Yelland, who is currently in Low A Salem. “The first couple games especially, it didn’t really feel real. I can’t really ask for anything better, honestly, just to be playing baseball.”

Jeremy Wu-Yelland finally knows what it feels like to be a professional baseball player. After seeing his 2020 minor league season canceled because of COVID-19, the lefthanded pitcher is in his element.

The intrigue with Wu-Yelland has made its way into this year, too. In 11⅓ innings (four starts) for Salem, Wu-Yelland has a 1.59 ERA with 14 strikeouts. Since he hadn’t pitched in a competitive atmosphere for over a year, the team is slowly stretching him out. In his first start, for example, Wu-Yelland pitched just 2⅓ innings, and then went three innings in each of his next three starts.

“They want to bring me into it pretty slowly,” Wu-Yelland said. “Obviously, right now, staying healthy is the No. 1 priority. I’m hoping that I get stretched out here the next couple weeks/months. But I’m going to do whatever they ask me to, and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability. But for right now, I think they’re going to want to keep things at least a little bit short.”

Wu-Yelland’s fastball heading into the draft sat between 91-94 m.p.h., touching 96. He utilized a low-80s breaking ball and changeup, too. A concern, at times, is his command, and he already has six walks so far.

Wu-Yelland has intimated on a number of occasions that his goal is to continue to be a starter. That hasn’t changed.

“That’s their plan with me,” he said. “And that’s the direction they want to take things, at least right now. I’m definitely happy to do that. I want to be on the field as much as I possibly can. And I want to help the team win as much as I possibly can. However they feel that the best way for me to do that is what I’m going to do.”

Fast learner

Gilberto Jimenez is just 20 years old and already has an idea of what he wants to do at the plate. He hits from a crouched stance, preferring bat-to-ball skills over launch, and so far it has paid off.

In 2019, Jimenez won the New York-Penn League batting title at .359/.393/.470 with just a 15 percent strikeout rate for the Lowell Spinners. He held his own in this year’s big league spring training — an environment that can overwhelm many young players — registering three hits (two doubles) in 13 at-bats. Keep in mind, Jimenez just began switch hitting after he turned pro in 2017.

“Gilberto’s progression to date has been one that has caught our attention,” Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero said. “He hasn’t been switch hitting for long, and the fact that his contact rates and OBP have been this good early in the season are encouraging signs.

“He worked very hard in the offseason to prepare himself, showed very well in major league spring training, and has earned every bit of his success early on in the Salem season.”

About that Salem season: Jimenez came into Tuesday hitting .352/.403/.479. The outfielder adds an element of speed to the organization. And as speed across the game picks up, having players like Jimenez is becoming a necessity.

“Gilberto recognizes his ability to impact the game because of his speed,” Romero said. ”So it doesn’t matter how he gets on base. Once he’s on, he knows it’s his time.”

Striking impression

Brayan Bello is turning heads in High A Greenville. The 22-year-old righthander has racked up 23 strikeouts in 16⅓ innings (three starts), inducing a 62.5 percent ground-ball rate. Bello has an impressive fastball that has reached 100 m.p.h. to go along with a devastating changeup.

In his first two outings, he registered 10-strikeout performances.

“In conjunction with the development of his breaking ball to go along with his refined changeup, we can’t help help but be excited about his future,” said Romero.

When the Red Sox first scouted Bello, they were impressed with his fastball/changeup mix. But as with most starters, having a third pitch is almost a necessity, and it’s something that the Sox’ player development team and Bello have zeroed in on.

“He needs to continue to work on this repertoire as the season goes along, but we’ve all been excited to see his progression so far in these early stages,” Romero said.

Julian McWilliams