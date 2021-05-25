Rehabbing Joe Burrow says he’ll be ready for Bengals opener

Quarterback Joe Burrow said he expects to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener on Sept. 12. Burrow, who had surgery on his injured left knee in December, said he’s brought it back to 80-85 percent. Wearing a knee brace, he threw on the practice field Tuesday on the first day of organized team activities in which every eligible Bengals player took part. “Still got to be patient,” Burrow said afterward. “Can’t push too hard. At this point it’s still how it feels, there are still good days and bad days. It’s still sore some days and so you will take it a little easy, and some days it feels really good and you’ll push it really hard. But we have a good (rehab) plan.” Burrow has been throwing for weeks as part of his rehab, but got an opportunity Tuesday to throw to teammates, including fifth overall draft pick Ja’Marr Chase , his former teammate at LSU. Coach Zac Taylor acknowledged being “overly cautious” in not allowing anyone within 10 feet of Burrow to avoid any accidental collisions. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and last year’s top overall draft pick said his next benchmark is expected to come in training camp when he is cleared for contact. Burrow was putting up passing numbers that had him in the early conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. He threw for more than 300 yards five times — including a 35-for-47, 406-yard performance in a three-point loss to the Browns on Oct. 25.

Star midfielder Luka Modric extended his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid through June 2022. Denis Doyle/Getty

Luka Modric’s contract with Real Madrid has been extended until June 2022, the club said. The move will keep the 35-year-old Croatian midfielder at the club for a full decade. He joined the Spanish powerhouse from Tottenham in 2012. Madrid failed to win a title for the first time since the 2009-10 season. It finished two points behind city rival Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league and was eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals. It remains unclear if Zinedine Zidane will remain as Madrid’s coach for next season. He said he would be discussing his future with the club... UEFA has opened disciplinary cases against Super League rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that could lead to bans from the Champions League... Former World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina.

MISCELLANY

Takuma Sato set for overdue celebration of last year’s Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato will receive an overdue celebration this weekend for winning last year’s Indianapolis 500 in front of empty grandstands. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was empty aside from essential personnel last August when Sato won his second Indianapolis 500. The pandemic had prevented a crowd and it denied Sato some of the traditional spoils that come with the victory. To help give Sato his due, the speedway will break from tradition Sunday and single out Sato during driver introductions. The hope is that the 135,000 fans in attendance will give the Japanese driver the cheers he missed last year. Sato will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans... A judge in Ohio declared a mistrial in the murder trial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review... The Japanese government was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan that would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even be risky to vaccinated people. They didn’t ban Americans from visiting Japan, but the warnings could affect insurance rates and whether Olympic athletes and other participants decide to join the games that open on July 23.