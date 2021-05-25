Trent Brown is trying to recruit Julio Jones to the Patriots

At least one player in the Patriots’ locker room is on board with a trade for Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

Of course, it’s not entirely up to Jones if he decides he wants to play for the Patriots. The running back has three years and $38.3 million left on his deal with the Falcons.

As the Globe’s Ben Volin explains, the Falcons will likely wait until after June 1 to trade Jones because it helps their salary-cap situation, and only 9 or 10 teams look like they’ll have room to add him. The money remaining on Jones’s contract will be a factor in what kind of return the Falcons can get for the 32-year-old.

But Jones himself appears to want out of Atlanta.

Speaking to FS1′s Shannon Sharpe on Monday, Jones said of the Falcons, “I’m outta there, man,” though it was unclear if he knew he was on camera at the time.

Brown, the Patriots tackle who re-joined the team this offseason, is not the only NFL player who would like the chance to play with Jones, and New England will have plenty of competition even if they do pursue a trade for him.

On Monday, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of himself, A.J. Green, and former Cowboys star Michael Irvin taken at the 2016 Pro Bowl with the caption: “Remember what we talked about.”

Jones has 60 receiving touchdowns in 135 career games. Overtures for his services should continue so long as his future in Atlanta appears uncertain.

