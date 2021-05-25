Wayne Gretzky stepping down as Edmonton Oilers vice chairman, citing ‘life changes’

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to the Oilers in a front-office role in 2016.

The 60-year-old hockey great announced the decision Tuesday on Twitter. He said he will not be able to “dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.”

According to the team’s website, Gretzky’s duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.

Kyle Connor (right) beats Oilers goalie Mike Smith with the winning goal in the second overtime Monday night that clinched the Jets' four-game sweep. David Lipnowski/Getty

Connor, Jets finish sweep in double OT

Kyle Connor scored 6:52 into the third overtime period, lifting the Jets to a first-round series sweep of the Oilers with a 4-3 victory Monday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Mark Scheifele scored twice and Mason Appleton added a goal for the Jets, who eliminated the Oilers in the playoffs for the first time. It was the longest game in Winnipeg’s history.

“It was our mentality the whole overtime to just get pucks on net,” Connor said. “So shot that one and yeah, that one feels pretty good.”

Between periods, the Jets cracked jokes, chugged water and snacked on bananas and energy bars.

“You’ve got to keep it light because it’s obviously a very tense situation,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “But we’ve had a good vibe in our room all year so you just try to keep it light and keep everyone loose and keep everyone hydrated — and tell the young guys like Kyle to get going and put an end to this thing.”

Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg, which will face the winner of the other North Division series between Toronto and Montreal. The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead Monday night with a 2-1 victory, and the teams will face off against Tuesday night in Montreal.

So before the next round, the Jets will get some much-needed rest after playing three straight overtime games — including two on back-to-back nights. The long game Monday had weary players gasping for air when they headed to the bench.

Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2017.

“I give our players credit, they battled hard,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. “That’s not an easy game. We didn’t get the result we wanted last night, you come in here and we’ve got to play a back-to-back. We had a lot of players play very well. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t get the win.”

Mike Smith stopped 39 shots for the Oilers, who had high hopes for the postseason after finishing second in the North Division ahead of third-place Winnipeg. Edmonton also won the regular-season series 7-2.

Cam Talbot shut down Jonathan Marchessault and the Golden Knights in Monday night's Game 5 as the Wild stayed alive with a 4-2 victory. Ethan Miller/Getty

Talbot thwarts Vegas, keeps Wild alive

Keeping up with the skill, speed and strength of the Vegas Golden Knights has been every bit the challenge that was expected for the Minnesota Wild.

Thanks to Cam Talbot, they haven’t yet had to give up the chase.

“It’s kind of like his baseline now,” Wild defenseman Ian Cole said after Talbot made 38 saves in Monday’s 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the best-of-seven first-round series in Las Vegas. Game 6 is Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minn.

The Wild had only 14 shots on goal and were badly outplayed over the final two periods, but Talbot took care of the rest.

“We never quit. We were doing everything we could, putting everything we could in front of the puck,” Talbot said. “It was a grind, but those are the kind of games you have to win on the road.”

The 33-year-old, in his first season with Minnesota, now has two of the seven highest save totals in franchise history for playoff games.

His 42 stops in a 1-0 victory in Game 1 on May 16 placed fourth. Only Niklas Backstrom (44) in 2008, Manny Fernandez (43) in 2003 and Josh Harding (43) in 2013 are higher. Devan Dubnyk (40) in 2018 and Dwayne Roloson (39) in 2003 rank fifth and sixth, respectively, before Talbot’s performance on Monday. Fernandez was the only other winner of an elimination game on that list.

The amusing old cliché of a goaltender standing on his head to minimize the scoring by an aggressive opponent has certainly applied to Talbot in this series, though Marc-Andre Fleury has taken up most of the spotlight for the Golden Knights on the other end with a .946 save percentage. Talbot’s impact can be more relevantly applied by demeanor than with degree of difficulty of the shots he’s faced.

Alex Ovechkin revealed that he and several other Capitals were playing hurt during the team's series loss to the Bruins. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Capitals come clean on injuries

Alex Ovechkin did not want to make any excuses. Neither did John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Lars Eller nor Evgeny Kuznetsov. Washington uniformly believed it underperformed in the postseason, unable to get out of the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season.

The team finished second in the East Division in a shortened 56-game regular season, yet couldn’t maintain their momentum — or health — in the postseason, losing to the Bruins in five games.

“It’s disappointing, a disappointing ending,” Eller said Tuesday during the Capitals’ final media availability of the season. “I think we had the team to accomplish a lot more, when I look at our lineup and also how we played at times during the regular season. I think we had more in us, but we just didn’t bring it when it mattered. We weren’t able to play our best.”

Amid speculation during the postseason that the team was ailing, some of the team’s biggest stars — Ovechkin, Oshie, Eller and Carlson — revealed Tuesday they were playing hurt.

A report from a Swedish outlet, Aftonbladet, also stated that Nicklas Backstrom would not attend the 2021 IIHF world championship because of a hip issue. Backstrom was not made available to media. Russia Hockey also announced that Ilya Samsonov would not be attending worlds because the young goalie was not cleared by Washington team doctors.

COVID positives take toll

Jake Walman testing positive for the coronavirus late in the season caught the St. Louis Blues off guard. “Everyone was a little bit shocked because he was vaccinated,” Blues leading scorer David Perron said. Walman was retested and sent into quarantine with COVID-19, teammate Nathan Walker also tested positive and then Perron joined them on the NHL’s protocol list — missing all four games of a first-round sweep by Colorado. The Blues weren’t alone as the virus took its toll on the first round of the playoffs despite a high rate of vaccination around the NHL: Washington was hampered down the stretch and in its first two playoff games against the Bruins without Evgeny Kuznetsov and Samsonov available. Since the playoffs began May 15, only the Blues and Capitals have had players on the league’s protocol list. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said he believed nine of the 12 US playoff teams reached the 85% “fully vaccinated” threshold required for relaxed virus protocols, which began at the start of the playoffs. Eight of the 10 left are at that level; the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are the only team so far to confirm fully vaccinated status. The three remaining North Division playoff teams are currently unable to get there because of Canada’s plan to delay second vaccine doses . . . The Florida Panthers will have a new training facility next year, one that comes with a tie to the team’s deep military roots. The Panthers held the ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial, a 71-year-old structure that will be transformed into a community hub with two rinks, a state-of-the-art training center and a ballroom-style performance theater. Work on the $65 million project — some funded privately, some publicly — is set to be done in June 2022.