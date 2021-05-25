What are the chances that Tuukka Rask and David Krejci are in their final weeks as Bruins?

While nary a word is being muttered about it in the midst of the postseason, leaving key roster assets unsigned is a significant departure from the way the Bruins routinely have done business for years, particularly with the high-end likes of Rask and Krejci.

Based on expiration dates of key contracts, they also stand just weeks away from possibly bidding adieu to prized No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask and No. 2 center David Krejci, a.k.a. “Playoff Krech.” Both are free to sign with any bidder across the NHL as of July 28.

The Bruins, who spent Tuesday still waiting to learn who they’ll face in Round 2 of the playoffs, could be hoisting high the Stanley Cup in less than six weeks.

Is there nothing to see here? Or are we witnessing the final days in Black and Gold of these two franchise cornerstones?

We don’t know, which grows curiouser and curiouser each day.

All has been on the down low, perhaps, because the Seattle expansion draft is on the horizon (July 21), and maybe general manager Don Sweeney is simply, and shrewdly, keeping both players off his books in order to protect the Bruins’ roster from a Kraken expansion raid. The same factor could be in play regarding Taylor Hall, the club’s other high-profile unrestricted free agent, who’s on record that he would love to unpack bags and play in Boston for years to come.

Neither Rask, 34, nor Krejci, 35, have been as eager-sounding or forward-looking of late. Krejci recently said he’s not thinking about it, while Rask said similar following his Game 1 loss against the Capitals.

“There are going to be some decisions to be made … when the time’s right,” said the winningest goaltender, both regular season and playoffs, in franchise history. “Right now I’m just thinking game by game and series by series.”

Asked if he felt well enough to continue his career beyond this spring, Rask added, with a slight chuckle, “I’m not going to answer that right now … I’ll talk to you after the season … you’ll find out.”

What we have here is not so much failure to communicate, but failure to say much of anything, at least anything of substance.

Team president Cam Neely didn’t add much clarity in a Tuesday Zoom session when asked if he believes Rask and Krejci want to return to the Bruins after this season.

“I haven’t talked to them myself personally about that,” said Neely, whose main charge, along with Sweeney, is building and maintaining a Cup-competitive roster. “I’ve kind of let the season go along and let them focus on playing this year.”

Management via laissez faire. Not what we’re used to around here.

“My guess is that they would,” continued Neely. “I think they both probably would like to finish their careers as a Boston Bruin, so let’s see what happens this offseason.”

There is “something to be said for playing for one organization,” noted Neely, and adding, “that’s what it looks like right now” for both players.

So, do the Bruins want to keep both players? Do they have the budget to carry them to their Spoked-B dotage?

“Well, we’ll have to see how we can make things work,” said Neely. “Again, we want to get through this season, see how things play out, and we’ll go from there. "

Neely then added a tidy career review of both players, which was complimentary but didn’t answer the questions, either about whether the Bruins want to keep them or if there will be sufficient dollars to do it.

“The way that Tuukka has played throughout his career here has been pretty impressive,” said Neely. “He’s the leader not only in regular-season wins [306] and playoff wins [55]. And David Krejci always seems to elevate his game in the playoffs. He’s done it before and he’s doing it again now, so we’ll go from there once the season is over.”

What’s striking is that neither Rask nor Krejci, nor the team itself, care to express a burning desire, or an overt eagerness, to remain connected. We can read that as all sides being cautious. We also could read it that both sides have limited, tepid or zero interest.

Take your pick. It’s what the vague answers will encourage everyone to do.

Meanwhile, Hall is all but carrying a sign that reads, “Make me a Bruin for life!”

Rask signed his latest contract, for eight years and $56 million, on July 10, 2013, roughly a month after backing a run to the Cup Final. His deal had expired, but he was a restricted free agent, after agreeing to play 2012-13 on a one-year bridge deal at $3.5 million.

Krejci still had a year to play on an expiring deal when then-GM Peter Chiarelli extended him on the eve of training camp, Sept. 7, 2014, for another six seasons at $7.25 million per. That figure, by the way, has remained the highest cap hit on the team.

Upon inking those deals, neither Rask nor Krejci had an imminent, realistic path to unfettered free agency. Now they do, after signing multiple deals in Boston for a combined gross value of some $132 million (less escrow and pandemic rollbacks), yet they have precious little to say about their plans once the pull off skates for the final time this season.

So, enjoy what remains of the Bruins’ playoff run. They appear to be a strong contender, not withstanding, of course, the standard porridge of horror that includes injuries, crazy bounces, and the marvel of, shall we say, improvised officiating calls.

For now, there’s no telling whether we’ll see Rask or Krejci back in September, and that alone makes the playoffs very different than what we’ve experienced here for a very long time.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.