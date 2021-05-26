Expect something new when Tony Awards return in September

I usually like the Tony Awards telecast more than many of the other kudo-fests. It serves as an energized survey of the year on Broadway for people like me, who rarely get to the theater to watch actual human beings perform.

Because of the pandemic, the Tonys, originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, were postponed indefinitely, just like most of the shows that would have been competing. Now there’s a two-tier plan in place.

First, there will be a live streaming-only ceremony on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., available for subscribers to Paramount+. Most of the awards, for actors, writers, directors, and others, will be presented during that two-hour event.