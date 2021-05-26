Expect something new when Tony Awards return in September

I usually like the Tony Awards telecast more than many of the other kudo-fests. It serves as an energized survey of the year on Broadway for people like me, who rarely get to the theater to watch actual human beings perform.
Because of the pandemic, the Tonys, originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, were postponed indefinitely, just like most of the shows that would have been competing. Now there’s a two-tier plan in place.
First, there will be a live streaming-only ceremony on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., available for subscribers to Paramount+. Most of the awards, for actors, writers, directors, and others, will be presented during that two-hour event.
Advertisement
Then, at 9 p.m., CBS will continue the live festivities with a performance-heavy two-hour program, during which the Tonys will present three major statues, for best musical, best play, and best play revival. The broadcast half of the night, called “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” will be filled with Broadway entertainers and Tony winners performing “beloved classics.”
So devoted fans of theater are looking at a four-hour experience. It’s still unclear whether the night will have a host, and in which theater it will take place.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.