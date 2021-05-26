A feel-good ‘Friends’ reunion for fans who just can’t get enough

They will be the oft-referenced Lucy, Ricky, Ethel, and Fred of the future, the example that TV critics will cite to illustrate how TV characters can become like real friends to viewers. Whether “Friends” was an extraordinarily warm and witty comedy, or just a glut of gay-and-trans panic jokes and romantic clichés in a whitewashed New York City, it has become part of the canon. Television has matured and changed radically since the show’s 1994-2004 run, and yet mainstream interest in this multi-camera network sitcom remains high.

They’ll be there for you, whether you want them or not, mugging adorably on your screens for a few more decades or so.

How high? Some 16 years after leaving the air, “Friends” commanded $425 million from HBO Max for streaming rights to all 10 seasons. Formerly one of Netflix’s highest-rated series, it was a critical addition to the new streamer’s launch last year. Now, on Thursday, after a yearlong pandemic delay, HBO Max is finally premiering a special called “Friends: The Reunion,” to bring attention to its expensive acquisition. Reportedly, each cast member was paid $2.5 million to participate in the event.

So here it is, a warm, bubbling nostalgia hot tub that the stars and the fans can bathe in together.

The special is presented with all the airs of a historic TV moment, as it brings the cast back to the home of the sitcom, Stage 24 at Warner Bros., the six stars ambling one by one onto the set in the manner of “The Real World” introductions. It’s a mostly cheerful self-celebration — it would have to be, with the unstoppably gushy James Corden as the emcee — but it’s a tearful one, too, particularly when it comes to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who keep the tissues close by.

Is the special any good? It’s as good as a set of extras in a DVD package, and intended, obviously, for fans. The hour and 45 minutes are filled with bloopers, backstage footage, clips from the days when The Rachel was a hairstyle sensation, testimony from famous admirers including Malala Yousafzai and David Beckham (who says he is a Monica), and lots of talk from producer Kevin Bright and creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman about their early conceptions of the show. David Schwimmer was sought for the role of Ross and the first one cast, but the basic concept was that each character would have equal weight.

The focus of the special, though, is the reunion, so we can watch the cast reminisce, revealing a few unknown facts about the early years and admitting that they don’t remember all the episodes as they play a “Friends” trivia game. Sitting outside with an audience in front of THAT fountain, on THAT orange couch, they greet some of the series’ guest actors, including Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Monica and Ross’s parents. At one point, Lisa Kudrow’s “Smelly Cat” makes a return; at another, we see a clip of the one where Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder. Many of the show’s catchphrases and notable plot twists resurface and are memorialized.

I’m always fascinated by the hunger TV viewers have about their favorite casts. We often want to know if they got along when they weren’t in character, who was difficult on set, whether or not there were romances, and who has stayed in touch and who hasn’t. It’s the kind of titillation that fills the pages of People and the segments of “Entertainment Tonight.” One of the draws of “Friends: The Reunion” is that it enables fans to scan for hints regarding those mysteries — why doesn’t Matthew Perry seem as excited and voluble as the rest of them, for example? What about his quick joke about how he doesn’t hear from the others? But of course, “Friends: The Reunion” isn’t going to go there — nor is it going to revisit the sitcom through the lens of today’s standards regarding race and sexuality. No one is going to reflect on the flaws, screw-ups, and offenses. That might have been a more engaging and less predictable special, but it also would have been less true to the shiny, happy spirit of the original series.

It’s a tirelessly upbeat bash that’s selling a trip back in time, a star-filled infomercial bent on pulling you back to the Central Perk — and to HBO Max — for a fix.

