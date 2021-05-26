Florida’s social media law will intensify the debate over companies’ power

The measure would forbid social media companies from blocking stories published by major news organizations, like the controversial New York Post story about Hunter Biden that was barred from Twitter last year. And the law enables other Florida residents to take legal action if they’re banned from these online networks.

The law signed on Monday by Governor Ron DeSantis levies stiff fines against social media companies such as Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube for barring Florida elected officials from their platforms, the way those same companies have barred former president Donald Trump.

A new Florida law that limits social media companies’ power to moderate users’ speech may not survive judicial scrutiny. But it’s bound to stoke the already heated debate over whether governments should regulate the power of giant technology companies to police what their users read, see, and hear.

The law bolsters DeSantis’ claim to the title of Donald Trump 2.0, which for Republican politicians is a pretty good thing to be. Conservative voters will remember that DeSantis shares their outrage over the growing power of the social media titans, and that could come in handy for DeSantis if he launches a presidential bid in 2024.

But by then the Florida law, and a similar bill under consideration in Texas, may be shredded by the courts, according to a host of legal scholars. “At the end of the day, I think all of it is unconstitutional,” said Corbin Barthold, Internet policy counsel at TechFreedom, a technology industry think tank. Barthold says that while the Florida law claims to protect the free speech rights of social media users, it actually violates the rights of social media companies to decide for themselves what they will and won’t publish.

However, some constitutional scholars — even those with no use for the Florida law — are sympathetic to its aims. They argue that one way or another, it’s high time to regulate social media’s control over public discourse.

“The sheer power that the platforms possess right now to decide who gets to speak in the conversation, that worries me,” said Genevieve Lakier, assistant professor of law at the University of Chicago. She believes there should be federal standards to prevent social media providers from discriminating against particular points of view.

Mark MacCarthy a fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation said the Florida law is doomed because it’s a state statute, and will be pre-empted by federal law. But he said that some of the ideas embedded in the Florida law are “worthy of serious attention,” and might pass constitutional muster if included in federal legislation.

MacCarthy cited a case in which the US Supreme Court forced cable TV companies to carry local broadcast TV channels. He said that a federal law based on the same principle could compel social media companies to carry controversial news stories, whether they liked it or not. But he admitted that there are other court precedents that point the other way.

If such a case ever reached the US Supreme Court, “my sense is you really have a jump ball,” said MacCarthy. “They could really go in either direction.”

Perhaps the least controversial aspect of the Florida law would require social media companies to provide concrete guidance to users about what kinds of content is restricted. As things now stand, a company like Facebook can block a user’s postings without providing a clear explanation of the decision. Companies can also “shadowban” a user’s posts, concealing them from other users without informing the author.

Even the social media companies have conceded that there’s a need for greater transparency about such decisions. Facebook and Twitter have said they could support federal regulation along such lines. The Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency Act, a bipartisan bill now pending in Congress, would mandate additional clarity from social media companies.

But other proposals go a lot further. For example, Republican US Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee has filed a bill that would classify the nation’s top social media companies as “common carriers,” similar to telephone companies.

This would place severe limits on the companies’ ability to censor or moderate any content posted by users. The idea would probably win support from at least one member of the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas, who suggested the same idea in a recent opinion.

Whatever the fate of the Florida law, its passage shows a growing suspicion about the cultural clout of social media, “Both the conservatives and the progressives are looking at the significant power the social media companies have gotten, and they say something has to be done to constrain that power,” MacCarthy said. ”Both left and right are extremely worried about this.”













Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.