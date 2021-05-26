Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a common murre, 6 little gulls, 500 Bonaparte’s gulls, an Iceland gull, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and a Caspian tern.

A tropical kingbird was found near Race Point, representing only the second Cape and Islands record and apparent fifth state record.

Other Provincetown sightings included a red-headed woodpecker and a cerulean warbler at Foss Woods; and a summer tanager, a prothonotary warbler, a yellow-throated warbler, a Louisiana waterthrush, and 3 evening grosbeaks at Beech Forest.

Other sightings around the Cape included chuck-will’s-widows in Falmouth and at Camp Edwards; a blue grosbeak at Crane WMA in Falmouth; two cattle egrets in Mashpee; an American wigeon and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Mill Pond in Barnstable; a hooded warbler in West Barnstable; a tricolored heron and a pectoral sandpiper at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich; a common gallinule in Chatham; a Kentucky warbler at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; and continuing flocks of up to 23 red crossbills various places.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



