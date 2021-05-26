A Cabot Cheese farm trail, new Jewish museum in New Orleans, and stress-free cruise booking

Grab the kids and hit the road this summer on the Cabot Cheese Farm Trail. After cocooning over a long and often stressful winter, fun and safe outings — such as visits to local farms — are at the top of many family wish lists. As a co-op, Cabot Creamery is owned by 800 farm families located throughout New England and Upstate New York, many of whom are welcoming visitors to tour their farms, meet their cows, and taste some locally produced foods, including ice cream, pies, maple syrup and (of course!) a selection of yummy Cabot cheeses. Plan your trip on the easy-to-navigate website; narrow your choices with results filtered by state, season, and activities such as properties with farm stands, specialty foods, tours, bed and breakfast options, gift stores and more. www.cabotcheese.coop/farm-trail

REFRESHED HOTEL DEBUTS GREAT DEALS

Those looking for an affordable hotel in the Boston area — for out-of-town visitors or a staycation — may want to consider the newly renovated Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree. A gateway between Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod, the property boasts multimillion-dollar renovations to all its guestrooms and public spaces, plus state-of-the-art amenities and food and beverage offerings from its culinary partner, Legal Sea Foods. (Hello, room service? Can you send up a lobster roll and clam chowder?) Each of the hotel’s 204 guestrooms has been completely refreshed, including new carpet, paint, furnishings and fully renovated bathrooms. A 24-hour gym incorporates new Life Fitness equipment with personalized TVs. Special starting rates from $109. 888-848-9496, www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/massachusetts/hyatt-place-boston-braintree/boszb

From the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience.

THERE:

NOLA DEBUTS JEWISH MUSEUM

A new museum made its much-anticipated debut in New Orleans this month. Located a few blocks from the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the National World War II Museum, the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience focuses on the history of 13 states over the last three centuries, including Colonial times, the Civil War, World War II, and the civil rights movement. Multimedia exhibits examine how Jewish immigrants and succeeding generations adapted to life in the South, and also address the many ways that Southern Jews navigated issues of race and antisemitism. The museum will operate with limited capacity through the summer after its May soft-opening. A grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 2-3. Anyone who wants to contribute their own Southern Jewish experience story to the museum are encouraged to share it via the website. msje.org

STRESS-FREE CRUISE BOOKING

Cruise lovers hesitant to commit to sailing might be reassured by new travel protocols announced by Ponant, a leader in luxury small ship expeditions. Not only will proof of vaccination be a requirement, but all guests and crew must also show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding. In addition to rigorous on-board sanitary protocols, the company has invested in state-of-the-art medical facilities, including ultrasound and radiography equipment, and a medical team of at least one doctor and nurse on each ship. Still need convincing? The Ultra Serenity booking policy (for bookings made before June 30, 2021, for cruises scheduled before March 31, 2023) requires only a 25-percent deposit, with remaining balance due 30 days before departure. Passengers can cancel the trip up until 30 days before; full amount will be credited toward another reservation within two years. In the event of a positive Covid test within 30 days of sailing, passengers will receive a full refund. Sailings resume in Iceland beginning June 16. 888-400-1082, us.ponant.com/stress-free-booking-conditions

GREEK VILLAS OFFER SECLUDED GETAWAYS

With Greece reopening its borders to American travelers, hospitality brand onefinestay’s new selection of villas in Mykonos and Santorini offer a secluded refuge on the idyllic islands that have been closed to US travelers for more than a year. The newly curated collection features 30-plus contemporary villas, along with a series of concierge services ranging from access to reservations at the finest restaurants, in-villa beauty treatments, private yacht charters, chef prepared meals and more. The villas in Greece mark the first phase of the company’s expansion into 14 new destinations globally, including Europe and US ski regions, scheduled to be rolled out in the coming months. American visitors will not be quarantined as long as they provide proof of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test carried out 72 hours prior to arrival. www.onefinestay.com

Earth Baby is offering an On-The-Go travel kit designed to make parents as happy as their kiddos.

EVERYWHERE:

ORGANIC BABY CARE TRAVEL KIT

Earth Baby, a California company committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients in personal baby care products, is offering an On-The-Go travel kit designed to make parents as happy as their kiddos. Includes all the essentials: organic broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen, diaper rash cream, hand sanitizer gel, and calming aromatherapy mist all packaged in a handy travel bag. Products check all the boxes that discerning parents desire: reef-friendly; no artificial dyes or animal derived ingredients; free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, propylene glycol, petrolatum, lanolin, and more. $35. earthbabystore.com/product/on-the-go-kit

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.