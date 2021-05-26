‘Live in the moment and have fun. Look at the bill at the end’

For those who want the skinny on anything reality TV-related, Middleton native Derek Zagami, who goes by “Derek Z,” is the go-to guy. Not only does he interview reality TV stars on his nationally syndicated show “RealiTea with Derek Z” (which streams live at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays on Roku and Apple TV), he has even appeared on “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Zagami, 26, who also hosts “Luxe Life with Derek Z” on NECN (and nationally on NBCLX), said while he was happy to keep the show alive virtually during the pandemic, he is happy to be back doing the “real estate meets travel show” in person. The Boston resident said he is also looking forward to traveling again and wants to bring his mother to Montenegro, in the Balkans, for her 60th birthday. We caught up with Zagami to talk about all things travel.

Montenegro, near Croatia. It is the most beautiful peaceful place I have ever traveled to in the world. We stayed at a boutique hotel, Forza Terra, set right on the water with amazing views of the landscape. Once checked in, we hopped on a stunning yacht each day to explore and swim in these caves. The water was like nothing I ever have experienced before. The best parts were the privacy, food, and culture I got to experience. I am bringing my mom there to celebrate her 60th birthday because I want her to see it. Harbor Island off of Aluthra in the Caribbean would be a close second. I can’t get enough of the pink sand beaches and the privacy of the island and the unique dining experiences that are gems.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Listen, vacation is all about having fun, so vodka on the rocks for me. And I am eating healthy 24/7 at home — I like to enjoy a good chocolate chip cookie.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I want to go to Dubai. My friends tell me it is epic, so I would love to see what the buzz is all about. I love fashion and the “luxe life,” so I want to see it firsthand.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I can’t just say one item. When I travel I have three outfits a day planned out, and trust me, they are all fabulous. So I would say my clothes and shoes — you always have to make a statement!

Aisle or window?

Well if you are flying internationally, aisle — just because you want room to stretch your legs out. But for domestic travel, window is fine so you don’t have to keep getting up for people wanting to go to the bathroom. Honestly, if you can book an extra leg room exit row, and or, even better, upgrade to first class, that is always worth it to me.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Disney World, my parents would bring me each year and we would stay at the Grand Floridian in the Princess Diana suite and I remember running around the hotel in an oversized bathrobe playing hide-and-go-seek with my mom.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I do like upgrading my room when I arrive, which then turns into more upgrades throughout the stay, but I always say live in the moment and have fun. Look at the bill at the end.

Best travel tip?

Don’t be scared to travel to Europe. People always say to me it is too expensive to get a flight. And I make them take out their phones and they are shocked [that] you can get amazing deals. And every time I do that, the person ends up booking a trip!