3 charged in shooting death of Providence man

Devonte Lewis, Adauris Garcia and Yazmin Rivera, all 19 years old, are charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in his death.

Isaias Bulus, 21, was found shot to death in a car on Atlantic Avenue early on April 12.

PROVIDENCE — Police have arrested three teenagers in the shooting death of a man in April.

Major David Lapatin, head of the Providence police detectives, said investigators do not believe the suspects originally met with Bulus with the intent to murder him. Instead, it was for a drug deal that ended in gunfire and a young man’s death, Lapatin said.

“Any transaction like that can always escalate to violence,” Lapatin said.

Police did not say who they believe pulled the trigger or explain why Bulus was shot in an apparent drug deal gone awry, but they said the suspects as well as the victim arranged the meet-up via text messages, SnapChat and phone calls.

Rivera and Lewis are boyfriend and girlfriend, police said in court documents, and Garcia is Lewis’ best friend.

According to search and arrest warrants police filed with the case, Bulus and Rivera were chatting via the mobile app SnapChat the evening of April 11. Bulus, who was parked on Atlantic Avenue, sent Rivera a message via the app: “Jump in.”

Cellphone records placed Rivera in Pawtucket at the time, the court records show. At around that same time, police say, Rivera relayed a similar message separately to Lewis and Garcia: “He said to get in his car.”

A person then got into Bulus’ car and shot and killed him, in the span of 17 seconds, police said. A few moments after that, Lewis called Rivera, police say.

They say the killers drove Rivera’s car — which she later sold on Carmax. She also told Lewis that she was going to delete all her messages to Bulus, police said.

Lewis and Rivera were arrested on May 6 at an apartment in Pawtucket; Lewis tried to jump out of a window when they arrived, police say. When officers searched the apartment, they found ammunition consistent with the magazine found in Bulus’ car.

They are all being held without bail. Because they face felony charges, they have not yet entered pleas in District Court. In Rhode Island felonies are heard at the Superior Court level.

